“I didn’t like it”, the French voice of Emma Watson, Manon Azem, reveals why she didn’t like being overtaken by Hermione

Since childhood, actress manon azem Stands out in the dubbing field. At the age of 5, he began his career in 7th art, specifically lending his voice to cartoon characters. castle in the skydirected by Hayao Miyazaki, but also Lilo and StitchDisney Studios’ 76th animated feature film, or even cocktail melodyWhich is in the pure tradition of Disney musical classics. In 2001, she became the official French voice ofEmma Watson for a successful film saga harry potter, adapted from the books by novelist JK Rowling. Contrary to what one might think, he did not “Don’t like” The dubbing of the unforgettable Hermione Granger, as she did on a recent broadcast of Mauve.

Manon Azem says she was alive “extreme pressure” on film dubbing harry potter

“I won’t say it too much, but I’ve never been very comfortable with the recording of HAri Potter. There was a lot of pressure on me when I was young. At that time there were no rules regarding children like today.Manon Azem immediately expressed confidence, He called me at 10 pm, I waited for two hours in the studio, then he picked us up and we were done at 12:30. It was a little crazy and I was super stressed.” Who attended the prestigious Cours Florent before becoming an actress diane, policewoman and Disney Channel miniseries very classy remembered being developed with age “A deep voice”, Which probably displeased the film crew, who found it did not suit the heroine created by the British author: ,He was not happy at all. they put pressure on metelling me: ‘No, no, you have to change your voice, make it lighter.’ Suddenly, I felt like I was bad, like I was fake.”They really wanted me to have the same vocal style (as Emma Watson)As a result, I was never really in line with the artistic direction.He concluded. I never boasted about it. there was a (As such) The craze that I dare not say: ‘By the way, friends, I, I did not like it,,

Manon Azem is starring in a series on Netflix

Fans of the series will know that Manon Azem is also known for voicing Joey Lauren cult series desperate Housewivesin debbie ryan jessieat ashley tisdale Phineas and FerbBut it also includes jazz recoil jericho, Occasionally, he also participated in other American shows, such as divine, dr home And dead zone, In 2013, she joined the cast of Research Section Near xavier deluc And Christel Labaude, In the detective series, she plays Warrant Officer Sara Casanova. More recently, in 2017, he starred in gangsterdom, a comedy by Romain Lévy that also starred comedian Kev Adams. His fans can also (re)discover him series detoxaired on netflixWhere her character dreams of becoming a singer…

