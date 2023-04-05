“I don’t know if I’m going to play next split”

By Mariano CortasaReading: 3 min.

The Argentine player questioned his continuity for the next split of the LLA. Riot Press

Following the removal of Estral Esports from the LLA, Josedeodo spoke with ESPN.com and questioned his continuity in Las Águilas: “I don’t know if I’m going to play the next split, I think I’m very overloaded”. In addition, the Argentine analyzed the defeat against Rainbow 7 and He chose his favorite for the final that will be held in the Gamergy of Chile.

“I don’t know if I’m going to compete next split, I think I’m very overloaded”commented the jungle and added: “It is not so much because we have gone badly, I feel like I’m having bad results and I’m not playing as well as before. I’m going to see what I do, I have to think“.

“Obviously, everyone can say what they want when they’re hot, but I had already thought about it a lot and I feel that it might be the best for me. Today, I honestly don’t know what’s going to happen, but I do need a break mentally or capable in the same offseason, we’ll see”he concluded about his nearest future.

Analyzing the defeat against R7, he pointed out: “I think that communication failed a lot and it is something that we bring from the series against INFINITY, that it was noticed that we had communication problems. I think that, on the stage with the people, the screams, the fans , those are more difficult coms And I feel like that made it very difficult for us. We reached the playoffs very well and in scrims We’re doing well, but honestly, in the stage we didn’t get it and today they were better (R7)”.

“They proposed good ganks and i think i did a good job tracking most of the gamesbut they ate us ganks likewise. Credit to them, I think Oddie had a very good series. Many congratulations to them because they deserved the pass, “said the Argentine about the deployment of his rivals.

consulted about the draft that took place in the serieshe remarked: “I don’t know if the problem was the draft, I think that tWe had a good draft but the gameplay did not accompany. From the first game, I feel like it was a very weird series for us. We didn’t expect to be in the situation we were in, we were very uncomfortable“.

“Communication failed a lot or we didn’t trust each other and one came in, the other didn’t come in and everything like that. All of this adds up to tWe end up being an unstable team and they beat us that easily. The plays they make are nothing to write home about, but they were playing as a team and we were like strangers”, said the Argentine, focusing on the poor overall performance.

To conclude the interview, Josedeodo spoke about the final: “I think the two teams can go to many games. If Rainbow plays like today against Six Karma, there are many chances that they will win. R7 is more explosive and that game doesn’t suit Six Karma and we have to see how they adapt to the series“.