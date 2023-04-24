‘I had an attack’, says Brazilian noticed by Adam Levine who won tickets to Maroon 5 concerts

The Pernambuco Renato Bodeman lived “a dream” after being noticed by the idol last friday, 31. Renato accompanied the fourth night of performances by maroon 5 in las vegaswhen he was surprised by Adam Levinethe lead singer of the band, with free tickets.

Renato is 37 years old, he was born in Recife and live in austinat the texas, five years ago. To the Estadãohe says he works from home as a graphic designer, which allows him to do “crazy things” for the American group.

The fan says that he had planned to attend Maroon 5’s first night of shows in Las Vegas, but decided to “extend” his stay in the city for a week. So far, Renato has accompanied five of the band’s performances during the residency.

“When they announced the Las Vegas residency, I knew the show was going to be historic and magnificent, so I had to follow closely,” he says. It was not alone, however, that the designer decided to accompany the group for so many days. “I ‘dragged’ my husband and dog to Vegas too,” she jokes.

Renato Bodeman accompanied five Maroon 5 shows in Las Vegas and was noticed by the lead singer, Adam Levine.

Renato does not hide the admiration and affection he feels for the group. When talking about Maroon 5 after what happened, the fan reports that he is still “heart pounding” and “happy as hell”. The designer says he has been with the group since 2004, the time of the hit This Loveand manage the fan club Maroon 5 Brazil since 2007.

He says he founded the page because he missed a space dedicated to the band on the internet and reliable information about the group. In 2010, Maroon 5 Brasil was recognized by the band’s team, which, according to Renato, allowed the fan club to “continue disseminating real information and avoiding fake news”.

The designer gets emotional when talking about the moment Adam interrupted the show to talk to him. “I don’t know how I didn’t feel sick at the time. (…) He promised the tickets and I had a fit. Not even in my wildest dreams did I imagine something like this could happen,” he says.

In the last post you made on the Instagram, Renato showed that the vocalist interacted with him once again during the fifth performance in Las Vegas. The band will continue the shows in the city during this week.

In the post, Renato had said that he would no longer be able to accompany the group in the city for financial reasons, but he said that he is already giving “his corres”. “This week I’m going back to Vegas, yes”, he promised, celebrating.

