“I have killed Sims, be careful”

No matter how many years go by, it seems that the stigma about women and video games still does not disappear, since there are many occasions in which these must stand up to sexist comments as soon as they say they play video games. In addition, there are also those who point out that playing one game instead of another makes them better, and it is not surprising see angry people with these types of comments. What is not so common is to see so funny reactions like the one Lara has had, a girl who, when talking about this problem, has made thousands of people laugh on TikTok.

Lara starts the video stating that she’s sick of all those men who think they know more than her just because they don’t know play league of legends. After these words, the protagonist has launched a very funny threat to these types of people, pointing out that she plays The Sims and that has “killed sims”So they should be careful what they say. This has not only caused many people to applaud his words, but has brought out more than a laugh To everyone who has seen this video.

In addition, since Lara herself has shared this TikTok on her Twitter, people have taken the opportunity to ask him what trick he uses to kill the sims. While everyone expected him to respond with the most common methods of remove the stairs or create a firethe girl has surprised again by pointing out that she uses an “extreme violence” mod. The repercussion that Lara has had has been such that The Sims own account She has ended up responding to this TikTok, a moment that she has taken advantage of to show them her love.

Without a doubt, despite the fact that the issue of machismo in video games continues to be very problematic, Lara has managed to treat it in the funniest way possibleand it is inevitable to applaud the talent that he has shown to deal with this type of subject with humor.