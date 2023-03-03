“I have no preference for NAVI or FNATIC”

By Mariano CortasaReading: 2 min.

The Argentinean analyzed the victory against DRX and the pass to the LOCK//IN final. Riot Press

(Sent in Brazil) — He captain of LOUD, sadhaktalked about making it to the VALORANT LOCK//IN final in São Paulo, how tough the series was against DRX, and stressed that the team is under no pressure to win on Saturday.

In the one-on-one with ESPN.com, Matías pointed out that being up 2-0 on two such fast maps played a trick on them: “When you get into the win wheel, it’s very difficult to downshift and calm down, but we pulled through. After that, we knew that a very difficult 3rd and 4th map was coming.”

During the post-victory press conference against the South Korean team, the IGL referred to the mental strength of the team: “We were anxious, with a lot of desire to win and he played against us. The reset was given to us after Fracture and luckily it fell on our side”.

DRX rose from 0-2 to tie the series, but the Brazilian team took it out on the 5th map: “It is something very necessary that what happened today happens to us. You can’t win without losing a lot.”.

Regarding reaching a new final instance with LOUD, the Argentine said: “We didn’t expect to be back so soon in these instances, but the boys are playing very well and the hard work is paying off. We are not going to underestimate anyone, we are going to continue working and with our feet on the ground”.

“We don’t have any kind of pressure to win, the team that came out world champion was a totally different one,” he remarked at the press conference.

In the dialogue with ESPN, he analyzed NAVI: “They have a very solid game, they are very good and have a lot of international experience. Having kept four players from the previous roster (FunPlus Phoenix) and added cNed, they are having a high level”.

To conclude the talk with ESPN.com, the Argentine was asked if he had preference to face NAVI or FNATIC: “I don’t care who arrives, it’s going to be a very difficult series because both teams are at a great level”.