“I have not seen a worse organized event”

He Asian RMR It has had a great impact in recent days, but a large part of it has been for non-sporting reasons. The matches of this qualifier, prior to the BLAST.tv Paris Major 2023,They have suffered long delays due to technical and even health problems, although the latter is inevitable. Also, Danish Allana”night«, journalist from HLTV, highlighted that the players had internet access during matches, something that could lead to problems of competitive integrity. Days later, and with the event already finished, Nikola «Lobanjica» Mijomanović charges hard against BLAST.

Lobanjica is a player of Twisted Mindsone of the teams that participated in the Asian RMR and that he was very close to getting a place for the Major in Paris. The Montenegrin has published a twitlonger in which he details all the problems he has had these days in Ulaanbaatar. before anything, Lobanjica points out that TABLEin charge of organizing under the guidelines of BLASTHe is not to blame for anything. The player himself ensures that the people responsible for TABLE they were unpaid volunteers, so their own team decided to pay them for their treatment. As a result of this, the Twisted Minds professional begins to mention all the problems that he has had during the quality.

Lobanjica considers that the event has been very poorly organized

The Montenegrin points out that they did not have the day before to adjust their settings and that one of the coaches did not have a computer available in the practice room. Furthermore, he confirms that the competing computers had internet access. One of the most viral details is regarding security. “They saw threats that someone wanted to stab me, so they put security in our room. The security guy was 160 cm tall and weighed 50 kilos,” says the eccentric player. In addition, he adds that a day before a fan entered the players’ room without any problem, something that reveals the hotel security.

Lobanjica also assures that they had problems with the computers both in practice and in games, in addition to the aforementioned delays with breaks. “The administrators of BLAST they were super rude and annoying, they did not treat the players with respect, while the administrators of TABLE They were very polite,” adds the Montenegrin. The 33-year-old also states that there were players with COVID, but it was not treated in any way. “I have not seen a worse organized event and I only hope that this is not how other Majors are organized,” the statement ends, ensuring that he could talk about more controversial things.

This twitlonger has provoked the reaction of NiKo in Twitter. The G2 Esports player answers him with “the first time you play a T1 event and you already cry” while Lobanjica does not shut up with a viral response: “Do you get paid to defend BLAST? They pay you to play T1 and lose against T2 teams. It will be necessary to see if more players who have participated in this RMR add to the criticism of the Montenegrin.

