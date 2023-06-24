‘I learned a lot about mental health’

editorial

tom holland (27) Dons his Spider-Man suit and plunges into a dark psychological thriller in ‘The Crowded Room’. In the ten-part series he plays a young American who kidnaps and rapes several women in the 1970s, but is not convicted of it. Danny claims that he has a split personality and that he shelters at least 24 people under his skull, including a Yugoslav communist and a lone gay woman. The story is based on the case around billy milliganWhich banned America in 1978.

“A Beautiful Mind” screenwriter and showrunner Akiva Goldsman specifically asked you to star. Are you sold out instantly?



tom holland “My manager called me: ‘Tom, your dream is finally coming true.’ I’ve been asking for years to seek such a role Edward Norton In ‘Primal Fear’.»

— In this 1996 courtroom drama, lawyer Richard Gere doubts until the very last scene whether Edward Norton’s character is the murderer or the unstable victim.



Holland “Beats. ‘The Crowded Room’ is also a series with many unexpected twists and a miraculous conclusion. It is a story of love and betrayal, trauma and the power of the human spirit.”

– It’s something different from a Marvel superhero movie.



Holland “I have played believable characters like Spider-Man for a long time. I thought it would be fun to show my vulnerable side. However, I was not prepared for the mental trauma of ‘The Crowded Room’. It took me a long time to recover from this role.

Netflix to release true crime documentary ‘Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan’ in 2021. Have you noticed that?



Holland “Oh my god, we thought it would be better to fictionalize the facts. The Billy Milligan case primarily gave us the inspiration for our story, about a shy boy who is arrested for a mysterious shooting in New York and then has to talk to an inquisitive detective. Who tries to understand how such a nice guy like Danny is capable of committing such atrocities.

Did you learn anything about yourself from this role?



Holland “I’ve been looking at mental health differently since ‘The Crowded Room. I’ve talked with many psychologists about mental health issues, and learned a lot about my own stresses. Since then I have rarely been on social media, as Instagram and Twitter don’t do me any good. I have also stopped drinking: I have been drinking for a year and a half. I hope viewers will gain a greater understanding of people with mental problems. We should encourage each other to seek help when needed.

‘crowded room’

From 9 June on Apple TV+