‘I learned a lot about mental health’

editorial

tom holland (27) leaves his Spider-Man suit and enters ‘The Crowded Room’, a dark psychological thriller. In the ten-part series he plays a young American who kidnaps and rapes several women in the 1970s, but is not convicted of it. Danny claims that he has a split personality and carries no less than 24 figures under his skull, including a Yugoslav communist and a lone homosexual. The story is based on the case surrounding billy milliganWhich captured America in 1978.

‘A Beautiful Mind’ screenwriter and showrunner Akiva Goldsman specifically asked you to star. Were you sold out immediately?



tom holland «My manager called me: ‘Tom, your dream is finally coming true.’ I’ve been asking for years to find that kind of role Edward Norton In ‘Primary Fear’.»

— In that 1996 courtroom drama, attorney Richard Gere doubts until the very last scene whether Edward Norton’s character is a murderer or a volatile victim.



Holland “Beats. ‘The Crowded Room’ is also a series with many unexpected twists and turns and with a miraculous conclusion. It is a story of love and betrayal, trauma and the power of the human spirit.”

– It’s something different from a Marvel superhero movie.



Holland “I have played believable characters like Spider-Man for a long time. I thought it would be fun to show my weak side. However, I was not prepared for the trauma of The Crowded Room. It took me a long time to recover from this role.”

Netflix to release true crime documentary ‘Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan’ in 2021. Have you noticed that?



Holland “Oh my god, we thought it would be better to fictionalize the facts. The Billy Milligan case primarily inspired us for our story, about a shy boy who is arrested for a mysterious shooting in New York and then has to talk to an inquisitive detective. Who tries to understand how such a nice guy like Danny is capable of such an atrocity.

Did you learn anything about yourself from the role?



Holland “I’ve been looking at mental health differently since ‘The Crowded Room.’ I’ve talked to many psychologists about mental health issues, and learned a lot about my own stresses. I then I’ve hardly been on social media since, because Instagram and Twitter didn’t do me any good. I also quit drinking: I’ve been an alcoholic for a year and a half. I hope viewers gain more understanding about people with mental problems We should encourage each other to seek help when we need it.

‘The Crowded Room’

From 9 June on Apple TV+