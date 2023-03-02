“I never imagined I would be where I am today, but I had great opportunities along the way and I am very proud of Ramboot”

The esports sector is constantly evolving and more and more people see this world as an opportunity to create a business. But running an esports club is not an easy task, much less cheap. Ramboot Club CEO Pablo Navarro reveals some details about this sector from a CEO’s perspective.

The Ramboot club, as Pablo Navarro recounts, swam from a “warm-up”: “We were building the gaming center, and some kids from an esports team wanted sponsorship, but when we finished talking to them we thought why sponsor if we can have a team ourselves”. And it is that in life you have to take advantage of opportunities, and Pablo Navarro is a guy who knew how to take advantage of it: “Having an esports club and a computer store is a very good way out. In my head it was a brutal idea ”.

Like any sector, esports have evolved and the current stage has nothing to do with that of a few years ago. There have been a lot of changes over the years, and the stages are totally different: “Before it was easier, we have seen many amateur clubs jump to the semi-professional or professional scene with very few resources. That right now is impossible, the economic needs of an esports club are currently infinitely higher. Although the CEO of Ramboot Club has a special affection for his beginnings within the sector: “As a beautiful time, the old ones were more cool because of the essence of seeing how everything grew, of seeing how new games came out, seeing how there are games that have gone, others that have remained, seeing giants like Counter Strike dethrone.”

It is also known that setting up a business is not easy, especially within esports, but Pablo Navarro reveals some key aspects for his business to work: “The keys for me, is to try to get people hooked to your team either through content creation or competition, and then content creation is essential. Clubs grow thanks to the views they generate, and esports clubs unfortunately live on sponsorships, and it is not an easy task.

Another very important factor in creating an esports club are investors, an essential piece along the way, Pablo Navarro tells us how it is in the case of Ramboot: “In our particular case, Álex Abrines, who is my partner, is important, but we are capable of generating the economic resources necessary to be able to develop all the lines of business that we have, but they are very important. Having that financial guarantee in case a problem occurs is important, an example of this was with COVID-19”.

He also talks about the new gaming center that they are setting up, a project that promises a lot: “It is practically in the same place, there are 500 square meters that have the computer store, a central part with 30 computers so that people can play No problem, we have a stadium with stands with a capacity of about 80 people, which allows people to be with the players, we also have a fairly large streaming box and two training rooms. It is a project that we have undertaken with great affection and enthusiasm”.

Another essential factor for Pablo Navarro is the community and the fans, an aspect to which he attaches great importance.: “For us they are something essential, we have a very good and quite large community. They are used to watching the games with us, we have made a small group of people who feel Ramboot and come to the venue without having to ask them”.

The CEO of Ramboot is honest and never thought that he would achieve what he has achieved today: “I did not imagine all this, in fact, whoever tells you that he is hesitant. In your head it is always that you are going to do your best, that you are going to have everything as best as possible. Everyone makes those mental stories, I saw myself in a situation quite similar to today, at a competitive level it was unknown, but we were clear about the objective of being in the first division of LoL. The agreement with Valencia was also on my mind and we knew where to go”.

Tremendous pride to be able to announce this agreement, many challenges ahead and maximum enthusiasm. #AmuntValencia #AmuntRamboot https://t.co/8J3r6JAJ2J – Pablo Navarro (@pnroman) November 11, 2022

Undoubtedly, one of the best stories is that of Pablo Navarro, from being the owner of a computer store, to being CEO of the Ramboot Club. A rather curious path that makes robots one of the clubs with the longest life and one of the largest in Spain.