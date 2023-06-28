‘I open up about my insecurities’

Self-love, loving yourself unconditionally: We all struggle with this, as much as we love belting out ‘Flowers’ by Miley Cyrus. Social media can definitely be an assault on your confidence and self-image. The one who’s been navigating it over the years is Julie Vermeer.

Julie Vermeer throws herself into TikTok with full gusto: her unbridled exuberance and fun dance moves have already earned her half a million followers. She is known for her good vibes, clothing collection and we regularly see her appearing on screen.

Being happy with yourself in an (online) world full of ‘perfection’ remains a challenge. for you too?

‘Sure. You get to see the perfect picture continuously. Stomach is flat, waist is thin, breasts are firm and full. The faces are perfect and edited. You don’t see any pimples, fat deposits or folds. When I was younger, I too fell into the trap of comparing myself to her and sometimes it made me insecure. Today I’m pretty much in tune with who I am and how I look, but obviously it’s a process. I don’t even cheer in front of the mirror every day.

What does self love mean to you?

‘Self-love for me starts with being kind to myself. We are all very critical of ourselves and make fun of everything that is not good. But would you ever talk to your best friend like that again? No. Then why would you talk to yourself like that? Loving yourself starts with treating yourself like the person you love. Psychologist Gudrun Hespel gave this advice for my book and since then I pay more attention to it and sometimes praise myself.

do that?

“I really liked my outfit today (laughs,

You just said, “If you’re going to shoot me lying down, make sure my belly isn’t too obvious.” Have body-shaming people taken up residence in your mind?

‘I was completely unaware of that stomach. I am not a tile guy and my breasts and stomach have always been big. Until one fateful day I shared a video of me dancing with my love and all of a sudden the comments were about that belly. I read things like, “Congratulations, are you pregnant?” I almost fell backwards. And yes, it crosses my mind sometimes. Since then I sometimes double check those things before posting something. It’s a pity actually, because I’m totally fine with that stomach myself. Flo Windy once told me: “We women have that bump on our bottoms because that belly has to protect our uterus.” Since then I can look at it more tenderly and I think it’s cute too.,

Could those body shamers be bothering you?

‘Actually yes. It’s all too easy to type a response from behind your screen without thinking about how it will reach anyone. Also, I think it is very important to be just me. I’m glad that my followers, including many children and young teens, see that my body is normal. That I sometimes get pimples or that when I sit, fat accumulates on it. I usually don’t even wear makeup, which doesn’t mean I can’t enjoy getting my face painted like today.

‘I would never use filters that make your lips bigger or change your face, because what kind of wrong image would you give? I really want to stand by this: Everyone is beautiful in their own way. And I want to be open about my insecurities, because I think they are very recognizable to many people.’

Are you okay with the body you have today?

‘Am I 100 percent satisfied with myself every day? No. If you told me today that I had to be photographed in a bikini, I would be terrified (laughs, There are days when my insecurities become more apparent, but in general I am happy with myself. I have good relationships and good friends around me, I get to do fun things and enjoy life. Everything else is relative.

How do you take care of yourself?

‘I think it’s important to stay in shape. I am young and I dance. My appearance is also a part of my work. So I try to find a balance between eating healthy and exercising and still being able to enjoy enough. I can’t live without everything, so sometimes I have that glass of wine and have chips with Laurins in the evening.’

,My biggest challenge is finding consistency in both healthy eating and getting enough exercise. I’m often on the road and don’t always have healthy options available to me. Due to my busy schedule, I am not always able to attend dance classes. Now I’m in a moment where I think: Julie, you can’t let this hang. I want to exercise more again, although it’s more about feeling good and being able to start my day full of energy, rather than a certain body type. Keep everything in moderation and don’t stress too much if it doesn’t work out perfectly: I think that’s important.’

What about harsh, negative comments? Can you brush it off easily?

“I grew up in a well-known family, so I’m a little ordinary, but since 2019 — I was 21 and won “Dancing With the Stars” — I’m not just the daughter of “the,” but a well Familiar face myself. And yes, I should have heard something. ‘There he is again with his over-enthusiastic face’, ‘Pity’, ‘Unbelievable how ridiculous you make yourself’… Of course it makes me sad sometimes.’

“I think sometimes they forget that I am only human. Luckily, I can be well ventilated with my family. Then I can avoid it. You can never do good for everyone, I clicked.’

Have you grown into that too?

‘Sure. I still keep reacting to it, even though I know it doesn’t matter much. However, my father taught me that I have to rise above it. He always says, “Put on a blindfold.” “Keep your eyes on your goal, do your job, and don’t read comments. The less you read, the less it will affect you.” I know there has been a lot of negative feedback on our DocuSope in recent months. I used to read it, now I deliberately do not surf there.

‘I admit I don’t find it that easy, but I’m getting better at ignoring it. If you yourself and your immediate environment are proud of what you do, that is enough. But sometimes it feels like this: In the beginning, I was a sympathetic Julie and could not feel bad for anyone. But the more I grow and stand in the limelight, the more people try to dim that light. I think it’s a shame, because I myself wish everyone everything. What am I doing wrong? It surprises me sometimes. Nothing, because I’m really just me. I am positive and share good, happy things.

It says more about the haters than about you.

‘Now I am convinced of this! Before it sounds like it’s all bad: most of my followers are great and send mostly positive and enthusiastic responses. A child who sends: “I really look up to you and you are an example to me” or “Your dances and positivity help me through the day”, that’s about it. I do this for them. I deleted Twitter from my phone. I’ve always had a love-hate relationship with that app and I have to say: I don’t miss it at all. Twitter really is like a dustbin. Here’s another tip for a healthy way of dealing with social media: Have the courage to ignore the apps that make you sad.’

You’ll also hear: ‘Why always so positive?’

‘Strange isn’t it? Who exactly am I hurting with this? Will I have bad days? Naturally. I’m emotional, I cry too and sometimes I just like to stay in bed watching Netflix. But even at such a moment I just want to pay attention to myself and I’m not going to share it. Even in real life I like to focus on the positive. That’s why I consciously choose to show my most flirtatious, positive side online.’

Can you keep your phone far enough away?

‘Ha, difficult! My friends would probably say no. I should really limit my phone usage a bit more but of course it’s my job too and I have to keep scrolling to find inspiration for new videos. I really manage to be in the moment and enjoy it, but I make a lot of videos and photos because I love it, especially sharing them in instant family WhatsApp groups. I can totally open Instagram without scrolling, and if I’m on a plane for eight hours, I don’t miss social media at all. So I think it would still be healthy for me, although less screen time is always a goal (laughs, It continues to seek balance.’

What lifts your mood when you’re having a bad day?

“Nice weather, being in nature… and Sunny, my puppy.” I may be having a bad day, but he is always happy. He just wants to love me, be close to me, hug me… That is the best decision I ever made. In fact, this is my biggest tip for self-love: Get a dog. But it’s also a lot of work, so if you have the time, think about it first.laughs, Music can also set my mood to a great extent, especially in the car: put on a good playlist, put on a pair of sunglasses, and leave. Other things that make me happy are dancing and keeping busy. Make me sit in a chair all day and I’m miserable. Except when I can sit in front of the TV with the Laurins in the evening. That too is a pleasure for me.

Text: Katje de Koninck Photos: Irmi Photography Makeup: Kelsey Van Puyenbroeck

