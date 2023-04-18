“I played LoL or FIFA non-stop and that cost me a lot in my career”

“Was a addicted to League of Legend, World of Warcraft and FIFA which, probably, prevented me from winning more World Cups”, says Neil Robertson, snooker world champion in 2010. The Australian player is one of the favorites to challenge Ronnie O’Sullivan for the championship that, for the moment, has been seen peppered by the raid of a spontaneous who sprayed one of the tables with a strange orange powder.

After losing in the semifinals of the 2009 World Cup, the following year he was crowned champion after beating Graeme Dott in the final. He has been world number 1 in four periods. The last time he led the ranking was in January 2015.

“I’m a really addictive person, so when I do something I really do it 100% and try to be the best I can at it. Video games are extremely harmful to health. Spending so many hours in front of a screen affects your sleep and your mood,” Robertson revealed in a statement to Game Quitters.

The Australian acknowledged that he spent his nights hooked on video games: “Suddenly I saw that it was 6 in the morning. In two hours I had to get up to take me to school and then to train. If you are a single man and have a normal job, you can cope. But you can’t win professional snooker matches when you’re tired,” he commented.

“I became tremendously addicted to FIFA 14. If it wasn’t for video games, I think he would have had a better chance of going further in tournaments if he was fully committed to snooker. League of Legends is banned in my house right now and rightfully so, it’s just horrible,” Robertson confesses.

“He enjoyed playing video games more than he did playing pool. No one was watching my every move or judging me or putting so much pressure on me to constantly give my best,” Robertson continues.

“I realized it was a problem when my wife Mille and I had our baby. I was spending my time playing League of Legends instead of interacting with my family. I quickly saw it as a problem, but it was a great escape from the pressures of playing a professional sport so it took me a while to face my addiction,” says the Australian player.

Now he has changed the command for the brushes. Robertson spends his spare time painting a Warhammer figure with which he later plays games with other collectors. “It takes skill and time to paint them and I’ve gotten pretty good at painting. During my spare time a few years ago, I’d spend eight hours glued to my laptop rather than play pool, which is obviously poor preparation for when you’re going to focus your eyes.” on a pool table. Now I take all my paints with me before a game and relax,” he explains.