‘I really don’t feel like it anymore, Flor’

we talk about the movie triangle of sadness, about the gap between rich and poor, how to solve the housing shortage and meanwhile we eat an étagère with lobster, prawns, shells and oysters with delicious white wine. After lemon liqueurs and insanely high bills at home, we walk hand in hand back to our hotel room. Kevin takes a shower first while I pack a few things.

Tomorrow morning at nine we want to leave, but a little later is no problem for me. Sultry first night with amazing sex. But when I too have taken a bath, he does not wait for me with excited expectation, but turns off the light on his side. Naked I slide against his body and I caress his stomach. “Shall we do something fun?”

‘Do you know what time it is? And tomorrow I want to get up on time because otherwise we may get stuck in a traffic jam. I really don’t feel like it now, Flor.’

Okay then. I turn my back, look at the ceiling and feel rejected. This is bullshit, I know better. Of course, Kevin doesn’t need to feel sex when I do, but it’s annoying. It seemed like the ideal way to end the holiday. Then my mind wanders towards the swan. I haven’t heard since then. Will he still think of me?

Kevin is having dinner with his mom, so I eat the salad by myself. Then I’m going to walk Fred. The weather is warm and the sounds of the pool are coming from the gardens. Some neighbors sit on folding chairs in front of their house, chatting to each other, beers in hand, cozy. It’s so nice outside that I walk into town to get ice cream. There is a long queue in front of the store, yet I join in. Here they have the best ice cream in town. When it’s my turn, I only take one scoop of lemon meringue because the post-holiday scales show I’ve put on two kilos.

I enjoy my ice cream on a bench while I watch passersby. And then my heart skips a beat: Hans arrives on his bicycle with his wife, a blonde woman with her hair in a ponytail and a cheerful floral dress. They lock the bike and then go to the ice cream shop. Everything in me tells me to run away, but it would be too obvious and so I sit there, my heart pounding. Maybe they don’t see me. But Hans is already shouting: ‘Hey floor! Was the holiday good?’ He turns to his wife: ‘This is the floor, you know, from the theatre.’

She gives me a hand which is sticky with heat. ‘Oh yes, you played the niece? You did that very well.’

Let me tell you something about my holidays: beautiful landscape, delicious food, nice people and in the meantime think about the dick picture sent by Hans. He says that in a few weeks he will be leaving with the folding caravan. A campsite on a lake in Austria. ‘The girls will of course bring their own tents,’ she laughs. “They don’t want us anymore. Teens, huh?’

“Would you like another ice cream?” Hans asks and he takes her by the arm. When they line up, he turns and winks at me. I smile

