I Struggle With Cow’s Milk Addiction Too, But Oat Milk Helps



The farmer milks the cow. Image Hollandse Hoogte / Spaarnestad Photo

For those who make a hobby of cursing oat milk drinkers: We are addicted to cow’s milk because humans are the only mammals that continue to drink cow’s milk throughout their lives and invest their sandwiches with coagulated cow’s milk. continues.

Of course, dairy has been a survival food for humans. As a primitive man, if I were hungry and given a chance to survive by hanging on to the udder of another mammal, I would do so. But in this day and age, with plenty of alternative protein sources available to most people, it’s nice to realize that dairy products are there to keep our dairy addiction going.

I still struggle with this. As a dairy addict, I’ve now cut out 90 percent of dairy products, but I’m still not there. The existence of oat milk helps. It took some getting used to, but now I like it better than cow’s milk.

Lucia Ruimschoot, luceden

girls



There were no ‘gay’ chants in the arena this week, but people did come out of the closet. After this he was welcomed with applause.

There was no throwing or pushing of alcohol. We were even greeted with the words ‘everyone can be who he wants to be’. Everyone in the arena agreed and dressed in all the colors of the rainbow. There was a tremendous sense of unity.

Is it because Harry Styles leads by example or is it because almost the entire arena audience consisted of young women? Anyway, let’s take an example from the night of this concert.

Mariel Bachhuizen, houses

wage-price spiral



As a non-economist, I am still baffled by the use of percentages in relation to the salary-value spiral of the DNB Boss Class Knot. A 10 percent pay rise for cleaners and supermarket workers has a completely different effect than a 10 percent increase for, say, a director at De Nederlandse Bank who earns twenty times as much.

It seems a bit strange if someone with an extremely high salary wants to deny the lowest earning groups in society a pay rise of around €1.35 an hour (holiday pay, scale B step 3, except CLA supermarkets), because per cent In terms of whether this is this 10 percent.

Especially considering that this increase is desperately needed to pay for the costs of basic needs, which have also increased by this percentage.

Jeanne de Jong, Dronryp

misconduct



Suppose you are a person above 67 years of age. After working for over forty years, you watch a lot of TV, more than 30 hours a week. You do it because you like it or because you are tired and exhausted. In any case, it’s nobody’s business, you’ve done your part and more. Then Alyette van Dogenaar wants you to ‘enlist’ to ‘volunteer’ to keep the economy running smoothly, instead of ‘already overburdened women’.

It is clear that misconduct still exists. But with this example of extreme misconduct, Mrs. Van Doggenaar also seeks to rob retired men of their last years of freedom. Even as a joke, it’s tasteless.

Marcus Van Engelen, The Hague

Groningen (1)



I heard Rutte say it again during the debate in which the motion of no confidence was once again rejected: ‘The Netherlands is one of the richest countries in the world.’

I yearn for a time when we were less wealthy. At that time – 25 years ago or so – food banks didn’t exist, because they weren’t needed. Didn’t the Red Cross need to distribute food packages in the Netherlands and open a number for food aid. Was homelessness something that didn’t happen often and was everyone with a job confident whether or not they could live on the salary.

I think it’s time someone took up the definition of ‘rich’ in the next debate. Show how ‘rich’ compares to everything above and the number of children going to school without bread. And then just establish how ‘rich’ the Netherlands really is.

yolanda van der lee, groningen

Groningen (2)



I urgently need advice from the ruling parties. I live in Groningen and I too have been duped of profit. But it does not matter. The point is that I am a firefighter in everyday life. Now I’m standing here with my buddies in front of a big fire, right next to us is a man with a dark face and a half-empty jerry can. He yells at us to leave, as he is going to put out the fire himself. His face looks vaguely familiar to me and I think I’ve heard statements like this before.

Q: What should we do?

arie meijer, groningen

