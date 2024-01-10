“I tested negative for drug use,” Musk responded to the WSJ.

Monterrey Mexico.- Elon Musk responded to The Wall Street Journal article about how Tesla and SpaceX executives are concerned about his drug use, saying he has not tested positive for drugs and that his companies Has highlighted the commercial successes of.

“Together leading Tesla to become the world’s most valuable car company and Space,” a post on X.

The WSJ reported over the weekend that Musk has used LSD, cocaine, ecstasy and psychedelic mushrooms, according to people who have witnessed his use and others who know about it.

Some executives and board members of his companies have been concerned about the billionaire’s drug use in recent years, he said.

People close to the tycoon say his drug use continues and they worry it could lead to a health crisis or harm his businesses.

The use of illegal drugs would potentially be a violation of federal policies that could jeopardize SpaceX’s billions of dollars in government contracts.

This practice would also violate SpaceX and Tesla’s corporate policies.

In X, Musk claimed that he has not tested positive for drugs in three years of randomized testing.

He highlighted, “No trace of drugs or alcohol was found either.”

He was tested at the request of NASA after smoking marijuana on comedian Joe Rogan’s show in 2018.

WSJ reported that NASA demanded written assurances that SpaceX was complying with the federal drug-free workplace law.

Corporate contractors must follow NASA’s standard guidelines for drug testing, which typically screen for marijuana and cocaine and also have the ability to test for amphetamines, opiates, and PCP.

Contractors can also lose security clearance due to drug abuse, which is defined as the use of illegal drugs or prescription drugs “in a manner that deviates from approved medical direction.”

In his role as CEO and founder of SpaceX, Musk has a security clearance that gives him access to classified information.

In another social media post, Musk said: “If drugs really helped improve my net productivity over time, I would definitely take them!”