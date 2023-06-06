Elisabetta Franchi clothes, Yves Saint Laurent bags, Rihanna perfume and of course her boyfriend, because “everyone deserves a jasper in their life”. we put some rumi Favorite in a row.

family animal

“I come from caravan camps and the families there are very close, I think that Italian and Antillean families can be compared. I think it’s strange that my boyfriend doesn’t know his cousins’ children. He How is that possible? I see my nephews and nieces as brothers and sisters. I felt so much warmth and love in my youth that I hope to pass on to my children later.”

own cookbook

my cookbook will be published this month Romi’s Food for Every Mood, It’s all about balance. It includes recipes for fresh, nutritious meals, but also for comfort food moments. You open one side of the book for the healthy, the other for the moment serving the soul. I worked on it with great pleasure and love.

guilty pleasure

“I love stale candy. Foam blocks, frogs, licorice laces. During the week I’m behind, on the weekend I know where to find them all.

Saint Laurent

“At Paul Warmer, where I worked for a long time, my love for expensive bags blossomed. I’ll never go to the store again: give it to me. I think I should earn a bag or a piece of jewelry: If that and that work, you can reward yourself. Many brands are good, but I go for Yves Saint Laurent.”

big wish

“I would like to have a family. I’ve wanted to be a mum all my life, so from an early age I know which pram is best and which hat is best for which pacifier. I also follow all kinds of mommy blogs I do. I think motherhood is wonderful. When I see how much love my mom gets from our bond… my life isn’t fit for it right now, but who knows, hopefully in five years. I think being a mother is the most beautiful thing.

Text: Sandra Ten Brink | Image: Jasper Suyck