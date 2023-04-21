“I tried to quit the role”, says the actor of the film that traumatized generations



Photo: Paramount Pictures / I Love Cinema

‘Um Olhar do Paraíso’ is definitely one of those films that entered the viewers’ minds and is remembered with bitterness. That’s because the feature film is told from the perspective of a fourteen-year-old girl who was sexually abused and killed by her neighbor. Between heaven and earth, she tries to protect her little sister from this same fate.

The girl is played by Saoirse Ronan, while the pedophile neighbor is played by Stanley Tucci – who secured his first Oscar nomination with this role. Despite the Academy’s recognition, the actor said he would never return to reprise the character.

“I wouldn’t play George Harvey again in Heaven’s Eye, which was awful,” Tucci told Entertainment Tonight. “It’s a wonderful film, but it was a difficult experience. Simply because of the role.”

At the time, the actor still questioned why he was cast by director Peter Jackson, even thinking about turning down the proposal. “I tried to get out of the role, which is crazy because I needed a job. But I was like, ‘Why do you want me?’ and he said, ‘Because you’re funny.’

“I think what he meant was that I wouldn’t be overly dramatic about it. That I would throw it out a little bit. Which is what you have to do when you’re playing someone who is so awful, right?”

The film was based on the book by Alice Sebold, which originally had graphic scenes of George Harvey raping the protagonist. However, Stanley Tucci refused to shoot this sequence, mainly because playing the character was already difficult enough and the experience would be traumatic for Saoirse Ronan.

Read the article atADORACinema

Spider-Man moving house: Sony films starring the hero finally go to Disney +