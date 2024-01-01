“I try to be an example every day”: Mother turns 23, Adele Exarchopoulos recalls her role as a mother

As part of the Rencontres du Papoutin, the exchange between journalists and artists suffering from autistic disorders is always very original! After celebrities such as Emmanuel Macron, Engel, Jonathan Cohen and Virginie Efira, this Saturday, January 6, it was the turn of the actress Adele Exarchopoulos to speak to Papoutin’s journalists.

The now 30-year-old, who made her mark in the film La Vie d’Adele, took the opportunity to look back at her life as a mother. The actress, who is extremely cautious about her personal life, never hid anything about her son. The little boy, born in April 2017, is named Ismail and is the fruit of her love with her former partner, rapper Doums.

On the question ” How do you manage to be a caring mother while still having a child on your mind? , Adele Exarchopoulos, a journalist from Paphos, responded honestly.

A child is a huge responsibility. I got it a little early, I was only 23 years old. I think I try to be an example every day. What matters… In any case what I saw with my son is that you show them more than what you tell them. I am not a perfect example. But on the other hand, kindness is natural. Actually it comes with love. When I love people, I am kind.

Mom but she still has a child on her mind

If Adele Exarchopoulos became a mother at a relatively young age, this is no reason to lose her childish spirit! During the interview, Leila Bekhti’s friend revealed that she is definitely suffering from Peter Pan Syndrome!