“I understand the anger on Chris Rock’s face”

‘I got into a little fight and my mom got scared / She said: ‘You’re hanging out with your aunt and uncle in Bel-Air.’ Anyone who has consciously experienced the ’90s will effortlessly sing along to the opening credits of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” Thirty years later, the hit sitcom starring Will Smith gets a new version called ‘Bel-Air’ with 24-year-old debutant Jabari Banks as the new Prince of Bel-Air and Will Smith as executive producer. In America, the third season is already in the making, with us the series can now finally be seen on VTM3.

– In ‘Bel-Air’ you ask the question: What if ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ was not a sitcom but a drama series?

Jabari Bank “beats. This reboot started years ago as a superfan YouTube viral video morgan cooper, who wondered what his favorite series would look like today. When I first heard the concept of ‘Bel-Air’ I thought, What a silly idea! But that video dispelled my doubts like snow in the sun. Will Smith Morgan Cooper was contacted after that video: together they developed ‘Bel-Air’.”

– You weren’t even born when ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ ended in 1996 after six successful seasons. How familiar were you with the original?

banks “As a kid I can still picture myself being mesmerized in front of the television. My parents had a DVD box set, with the series playing all the time. We even wore sweaters with Will Smith’s face on it at Christmas. So I understand how much this series means to millions of fans. This is why we look upon the original with such reverence. Expectations were naturally high. Luckily I didn’t have time to worry about it, because it all happened so quickly.”

– ‘Bel-Air’ is your first role, just like it was for Will Smith in 1990. How surprised were you that Smith was successful?

banks “Until recently, I slept on friends’ couches while failing auditions and working odd jobs as the Bugs Bunny mascot at an amusement park. Trust me, I haven’t actually seen this happen. Shortly after my audition for “Bel-Air,” I unexpectedly received a video call from Morgan, who asked me if I could join a creative session right away. I don’t know what he meant by that, but I had just arrived at a comrade’s apartment and, for lack of a better place, locked myself in a cupboard. Then Will Smith’s face appeared on my screen to tell me the good news. That was the first time I talked to Will. and i was just in a closet (laughs)»

– That was before the ‘Oscar Slap’, after a joke about Smith’s wife he sold to Chris Rock.

banks “Beats. I stand by Will. As he said in his Oscar speech that night, “You have to protect your family.” I feel a kinship with Will. We both live in the same Philadelphia area. grew up. He loves music – my other big passion. And he’s cool… just like me (laughs)»

bel air
VTM 3, Wednesday 28 June, 22.15

