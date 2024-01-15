I use this $13 power strip to plug in multiple devices and as a night light

Thanks to the built-in night light, you can reserve one of those multi-contact sockets to connect more devices. (Photo: Amazon)

I’m not afraid of the dark, but I don’t like to be groped when I wake up in the middle of the night. I used to use the flashlight on my phone to go to the kitchen for a glass of water without waking the rest of the house, but then I realized that Amazon This power strip is a 2-in-1 surge protector that also has a night light with a motion sensor. It had over 4,600 five-star reviews, so I decided to give it a try.

The outlet next to the bed was already full with a lamp and a phone charger, so there was no room for a small night light. For this reason, Powerui Power Strip with Surge Protector It’s the perfect solution: you can have it all!

To Although it is a little heavy on the wall, this surge protector provides space to charge your cell phone, electric toothbrush, headphones. Gun Shot And any other devices you need to plug in.

US$13 US$25 on amazon

PowerStrip with Surge Protector

Pros

no extra cables

Two USB ports and one USB-C

six ac outlets

Smart night light with touch sensor and three brightness levels

surge protection

Shortcoming

let me tell you my experience

When I first opened up this power strip, I noticed that it was a little heavy. It sticks to the wall, but that’s not something that bothers me because I put it in a corner of the room where no one sees it.

That said, you should take a look at your home’s outlet before purchasing as it only fits into outlets with one screw. Simply remove the center screw from your existing outlet, insert the new plug and screw the center screw back into the surge protector. It is important that you screw it in as it will be more secure. If you don’t do this, it may become a bit unstable when connecting six or more devices.

Like most surge protectors, once plugged in, you can use it. This model offers six AC outlets, two USB ports, and another USB-C. The USB-C port is especially useful if you have a MacBook or the latest iPhone 15. If you don’t think you need it, The brand also makes a surge protector without it (It’s a little more expensive, but it’s backed by more than 50,000 five-star reviews.)

A special light is included

Of course, in addition to the additional outlets, you may also be buying it for the night light. This model has a dusk-to-dawn sensor, so it turns on the lights only when the room gets dark. However, it also has a touch sensor at the top with three brightness levels. Simply touch it to turn the light on, change brightness or turn it off.

If you want to turn it on at night, tap the top until you get the desired brightness and if there is light in the room it will remain on for a few seconds before turning off. Then, when the lights go off, the night light will automatically turn on with the settings you selected. I set my brightness to the lowest it can be – it’s a soft enough, warm light that doesn’t disturb me while I sleep.

I’m not the only person happy with this product

Since I have a lot of electronic devices and miss an outlet, I find this surge protector incredibly useful. I have used it for two years and it still works. Thousands of Amazon shoppers love it, too.

“The quality is impressive,” wrote one satisfied customer. “The surge protector is sturdy and the wall mount ensures it stays in place. Different angles allow each socket to be used well.

“This is exactly what I needed,” said another happy buyer. “I have a dark corner in my kitchen that’s usually quite practical, so I always have to turn on the light, even if I’m going to throw something in the trash. “This power strip with surge protector is just what I needed to get to the kitchen without always having to turn on an overhead light.”

Another customer said how useful it is at night, when friends and family come over. “We purchased one of these to try out in our guest bathroom…Guests who aren’t familiar with the ‘area’ will appreciate the night light they have when using the bathroom at night. Whenever they need it USB charging ports are also useful for charging their electronic devices.

One reviewer warned that the USB-C port is not as long as expected. “I love everything about this product, except how slow USB-C charging is,” he wrote. “It’s extremely slow for something that’s plugged directly into an outlet. My MacBook Pro was low on battery so I plugged it into a surge protector. “It says it will take nine hours to fully charge, with about 15% battery… with a 67W charger it will take a quarter of that time.”

However, if you have a spot in your home where you want to plug in multiple devices, this is a good surge protector, and the night light is an added bonus.

Don’t need a USB-C port? The brand offers a power strip with a similar surge protector for $18, but without that port.

PowerUI 6-Outlet Multi-Contact. (Amazon photo)

Over 50,000 Amazon buyers have given this surge protector five stars.

Ellie Connelly

