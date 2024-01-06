“I used to look like a boy”: Adele Exarchopoulos reveals about her teen complex (ZAPTV)

papotin meetings He returns this Saturday, January 6, 2024. The first guest actress of the year was Adele Exarchopoulos. As always, the emotion was there. The young woman spoke to reporters in a way she rarely does.

This is an exercise like no other. with papotin meetings, the invited celebrities agreed to be naked: even Emmanuel Macron complied with this practice. They are pushed to their limits, but always with kindness, His front editor is Papotin, carriers of the autism spectrum. It is through words that they express their view of the world. These meetings continue to be broadcasted france 2 Give rise to poignant and rare moments of honesty.

Among those that impressed the audience was this excerpt where Angel was seen crying while reading a letter from a journalist Papotin, Therefore broadcasting allows (Re)discover these differently recognized faces, and, perhaps, to gain affection from them. This Saturday, January 6, 2024, Adele Exarchopoulos agreed to answer questions from the editorial staff. The young mother talked about her son, but not only that.

Adele Exarchopoulos recalls memories of her teenage years

Young journalist Marvin questions him about his relationship with his body in his youth. The actress, who was seriously injured on set, then gave a completely transparent response, revealing that she didn’t always like her body. “I looked like a boy, because in reality I had lice for seven years, so my parents, after dealing with me so much, they couldn’t stand it anymore. they shaved my headThat’s why my hair was very short”explained what was revealed by the film adele’s life, it was not a physical description not the only complex Which had an impact on his adolescence. “I was very thin, very flat and looked like a boy”, the actress repeated. And to conclude: “No, I don’t really like my body”, A state of mind shared by many people at this stage of life.