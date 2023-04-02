“I want to win Worlds, and you are not going to win Worlds by playing not to lose”

Tomás Campelos, better known as Melzhet In the world of esports, he is already a well-known coach. Figures such as Koldo or Oscarinin, who is currently in the LEC, have passed through his teams. In addition, he has also helped to train one of the greatest exponents of Spanish esports, Elyoya.

Even so, and despite his great talent for managing teams of young players, he had not yet won the Super League title. This past Saturday he succeeded, and at Marca Gaming we wanted to talk to him about his career and his next goals.

Well, Melzhet, the day after winning the Super League. How do you feel?

Very happy, especially for the hours of work, which have been worth to win. Very proud.

In your career you have always had the narrative of being a coach who develops talent, but you had not just won the Super League. Do you think that this title serves as a claim?

“Yes. Movistar is a piece of a club, I have a lot of staff, who give us everything we need, and the truth is that it shows a lot, and especially when it comes to developing talent, having the psychologist 24/7 It helps a lot because you have to work on many aspects with them, and when you’re on your own it’s much more complex. In less time you do much more, and that’s very noticeable. That’s the idea, do it in other competitions as well or whatever it takes , is what really motivates me, winning and developing talent”.

There was talk that your teams were doing very well in the regular phase but in the Playoffs the level dropped a bit, but precisely this Riders has been the opposite. Does this season also end with this idea?

“I think there are a lot of narratives that people form without really asking the people on the inside what’s going on, that they just make it up and that’s it. I try to get my teams to peak high, I don’t like to lock back and climb That means that in the regular season we have ups and downs, but the fact of having such a big team allows you to use the regular phase to get to the Playoffs well, and that’s what we’re looking for, and at the time it was very difficult to finish first or second, I said “we are going to try to reach the Playoffs as best as possible and then we will see how far the team goes.”

And why do you choose that aggressive way of playing, why do you read the game that way?

“I’ve always said that I want to win Worlds, and you’re not going to win Worlds by working for a team not to lose, you have to seek to win. For me this is training, one more step to learn exactly what I need to lead a team to play the best League of Legends possible within their abilities.”

Will we see you in the LEC then soon?

“That depends on the people of the LEC. I’ve been very confident for a long time. Obviously, when they give me the opportunity, I’ll work hard to show that I deserve it and that’s up to them.”