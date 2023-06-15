“I want viewers to hate Tedros”





About the new HBO series Sculpture there’s a lot to do. with the same team as Excitement Everyone had high hopes behind the show. However, the series received a lot of criticism after the first two episodes. One thing is certain: Abel Tesfaye (The Weeknd) stole the show with his remarkable character Tedros.

There is a lot of focus in the character and we see it from the first minute.

Sculpture: Story

Sculpture is a collaboration between The Weeknd and Euphoria director Sam Levinson. The lead roles are played by Lily-Rose Depp, yes, Johnny Depp’s daughter, and Abel Tesfaye himself. So the weekend. The show follows a pop singer who falls in love with Tedros, a Los Angeles club owner who also turns out to be a cult leader. The first short trailer therefore promises an enjoyable dose of silliness. Or, as the trailer itself describes it: “Hollywood’s worst love story.” And all.

Abel Tesfaye wants viewers to hate Tedros

The character of Tedros has been thought out for years (!) since the very first minute the makers didn’t want to make it too flashy. Hence the rat tail, bad clothing style and crazy voice. Unlike all other series, bad man Did not worship here.

“I wanted to make sure we felt a lot of disgust with this character. There are a lot of directions you can go when you think about real-life gangsters, especially a brainwashed cult leader like him.” , “ tells Tesfaye Complex, “I went into it like, ‘Why pull the punches? Why do you go on a journey and romanticize it? Let’s jump straight into it. He’s a fucking scumbag.'”

Abel also addresses criticism of the sex scene. According to many people, they are so explicit and bizarre that there is nothing sexy in them. And let this be the intention. The viewer should be against Tedros and Joss from the very first moment. And that works.