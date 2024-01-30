I was on Wild Child and I have a lot of secrets about the movie that no one knows

A woman has revealed she was the star of hit film Wild Child and now she has spilled secrets no one knows about.

Starring alongside Emma Roberts and Shirley Henderson, Shelby Young played Ruby, the former best friend of lead character Poppy.

Shelby Young plays Ruby in hit film starring opposite Emma Roberts

Shelby Young plays Ruby in hit film starring opposite Emma Roberts Credit: ShelbyHyong

Not only did Shelby share which scenes are all CGI, but she also shared the scenes that were cut from the film, and how you can watch them Credit: ShelbyHyong

sound The actor and impressionist took to social media to reveal all about the film — including deleted scenes and iconic moments that are actually CGI.

Shelby shared a clip online with the caption “behind the scenes of some movie making magic”, as she said: “I’ve been tagged a few times, especially in this clip from Wild Child, so I thought I’d Will sing a duet and reveal some secrets behind the scenes.”

In the clip, Poppy, played by Emma, ​​jumps into the sea.

However, Shelby set the record straight on the scene, as she confirmed: “So when Poppy jumps right here, and you see her jumping into the water – that was all CGI.

“That house wasn’t directly on the cliff – there was actually a grassy area where they put a crash pad for Poppy to jump off.

“I know when I told my friends they were blown away.

“They filmed this water scene at a later date – probably on a sound stage, so they could control the lighting so it looked as good as it did in the movie.”

Shelby then revealed all the “deleted” parts, as she confirmed: “They removed a lot of scenes from the beginning of the film for the theatrical release, but they’re under ‘Deleted Scenes’ on the DVD.

“They really delved into the relationship of Roddy and Poppy, and Ruby and Poppy, showing how close they are, so that later when Ruby steals Roddy, it gets really messed up.”

Opening up about her starring role, Shelby claimed: “It was so much fun playing such a mean character. Ruby is the worst.

“But I had the best time on this set. it was very nice.”

The TikTok clip, which was posted under the username @shelbyhyoung, has clearly taken many people by surprise, as it has instantly garnered 433,800 views.

Social media users were open-mouthed at Shelby’s claims and were eager to express it in the comments.

One person said: “This blows my mind.”

Another said: “Oh my god, suddenly this looks obviously fake.”

A third commented: “I assumed it was a stunt double, but it’s good to know!”

While someone else wrote: “Oh my god, it’s you!!!”

