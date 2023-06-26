‘I was pregnant by my rapist’

“He didn’t stop insisting, I stopped…”

AleEddy Gaga (37) is extravagant, extremely talented and extremely wealthy. The American superstar has an estimated net worth of $270,000,000, yet it is not just glitz and carefree joy in his life. Gaga has struggled with a traumatic experience for years. She was raped by a music producer at the age of nineteen. Regarding the sexual assault, she says, “He said he would burn my music if I didn’t take my clothes off.” “Of course, I refused, but he didn’t stop insisting, I was stunned and I don’t remember everything else exactly.” After the abuse, she left him on her parents’ street: “I was feeling sick and was vomiting repeatedly.” To make matters worse, she turns out to be pregnant. As far as is known, Gaga has no children, but it is unclear whether she chose to terminate the pregnancy on her own. She had a complete nervous breakdown just a few years after the trauma that persisted for many years: “I wasn’t me anymore.” Even when he bagged the Best Original Song Oscar for A Star Is Born in 2019, things didn’t go well for the much-loved superstar. Gaga was even admitted to the hospital because she re-experienced the pain she felt during her rape: “They couldn’t find anything through scans and exams,” the singer said. “To my surprise, they didn’t refer me to a specialist, but to a therapist.” The singer had previously alluded to sexual abuse in her songs Swine and Till It Happens to You and spoke about it in an interview in 2014. Gaga cited the fact that men hold each other’s hands over their heads as the biggest problem with regard to sexual misconduct. “Nobody wants to lose their power. So instead of protecting you, they prefer to keep their mouth shut. She will never reveal the name of her rapist. “I understand that people feel comfortable revealing the identity of their rapist, but I myself feel uncomfortable about it,” she says. “I never want to have contact with that person again.”

The multi-talented diva never dreamed that she would reach this far in showbiz. “I’m very insecure,” Gaga says. When she took her first steps in the music world, record executives always gave her the idea that she was too ugly to be on stage. She was often told that she did not have the right looks to make it into showbiz. Since her worldwide success with Pokerface, she may have made a deep impression on all those negative people. “To be honest, I feel beautiful seeing my fans happy. “When I hear or see that my music has changed their life in some way, I feel good too,” says Gaga. Of course, it’s cool if you look a little nicer, but according to the singer , Inside is still the most important thing. “You know, appearance is only external. At the end of the day, I would have released lakhs of films and songs and everyone could say ‘I was beautiful’. But this is not what I really want. I want people to watch my movies, listen to my songs, cry and learn something about themselves.