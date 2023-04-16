“I was very lucky”: Jeremy Renner recalls near-life accident and “bad start to the year” – Film News

Jeremy Renner, interpreter of Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was between life and death when he suffered a serious accident at the beginning of the year.

Actor Jeremy Renner, known for his role as Clint Barton / Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, suffered a serious accident at the beginning of the year that left him between life and death and recently commented for the first time in an interview on the subject.

He recently gave his first interview since the horrific event to ABC News, revealing that if he had been there alone he would “surely have died”. The Marvel actor also appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! where he commented on the accident. Right off the bat, Kimmel quipped, “If there was any doubt about who the baddest Avenger is, that’s settled now, right?”, with Renner replying “Scarlett Johansson.”

Jeremy Renner reveals he was lucky in a serious accident that almost took his life

“I was lucky in a lot of ways. I’m happy to be here,” said Jeremy Renner, who joked he had a “really bad start to the year”, confirming he broke “35 or more” bones after being pulled under the snow plow try to save your nephew. The actor confessed that he was lucky to survive, considering that he “lost all the vertebrae, (the vehicle) didn’t hit any organs, my brain didn’t swell, nothing like that. My eye popped out, that’s weird, but yeah… I was very lucky to none of the organs have spoiled”.

Jeremy Renner also said that his initial concern was how his nephew Alex would handle seeing him in serious condition. “Alex was there the whole time and had to see his Uncle Jeremy on the floor. I didn’t see any of that, the blood everywhere, the thing and the eye and all that stuff. I had to consider what his perspective was. And So that kept happening to everyone’s perspective throughout this whole ordeal. It’s very harrowing to take the time to really consider another person’s perspective.”

The actor revealed that several fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe members reached out to him after the accident, including Chris Evans and Paul Rudd. “My first conscious thought was, ‘Holy shit! My schedule is cleared for the rest of the year!'” he joked about his commitments. “My year was pretty tight until I got squashed. (The accident) was like a New Year’s resolution, so I lost about 20 pounds, I quit smoking… it’s the easiest way to quit.”

Twice Oscar nominee Jeremy Renner is one of the MCU’s longest-serving stars, playing Clint Barton / Hawkeye since 2011 when he made his first appearance in Thor. After that, the actor returned to the character in several films of the Marvel franchise, such as The Avengers (2012), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Ultimatum (2019) and in the series Hawkeye Archer (2021) on Disney+, alongside Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop.