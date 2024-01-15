“I Will Always See Your Faces” wins Cesar for high school students: Well done!

It’s a movie that won us over, and benefits from a four-star cast — including the poignant Adele Exarchopoulos — serving up a strong and very current theme: “I’ll always see your faces” echoes the story of high school. Cesar won for students. Very good.

At least, until today! Because this extremely sensitive choral drama has just been crowned Cesar for high school students. He knew how to speak to the younger generation – or at least, to this jury made up of 2,286 final year students from high schools across France. A small victory for not missing any work.

And the more the better. The director assembled a four-star cast (Miu Miu, Leila Bekhti, Gilles Lellouche, Elodie Bouchez) along with a brilliant artist, Adèle Exarchopoulos, whose intensity was rewarded on 23 February: at the César, the actress was awarded a statuette for best Was crowned with. supporting Actress. But i will always see your facesHe saw himself being neglected despite his many nominations.

Who didn’t cry at the end i will always see your faces , For his third feature film, filmmaker Jean Hary immerses us in a whole concept: that of restorative justice. This specific protocol, introduced into French law in 2014, involves bringing together perpetrators and victims of crimes. Of course, all this has been carefully prepared. Discuss together to try to make repairs. Or not. The film does not give a complete answer to this.

Wonder ! While everyone was waiting for Justin Truitt or Thomas Kelly (animal kingdom) At the crucial juncture, it is Jean Hary who wins the statue. able? Yes. Because we find there a strong score of particularly talented actors, including Adele Exarchopoulos, whose character follows a trajectory parallel to that of the others, until finding her attacker in the place of an intimate exchange. , whose strength was well received by the audience.

But also because the film is an extension of its author’s specific intention – the need for truth at the edge of documentary. In Terrafemina, the filmmaker specified: “Documentary I don’t know, it’s definitely documented (smiles). The film required a lot of documentation to understand the protocols associated with this device. So this first phase is done with supervisors, support workers, restorative justice providers in France, who have thought about this very precise system,

,It was from him that I received most of the information. But I also met some of the victims and perpetrators to understand what kind of support these people felt in their journey, what they might have gone through, in their journey. There are many types of trajectories. The evidence collected also allowed me to try to find common markers on the part of both observers and victims. Later it was a question of putting the imagination into reality which is already very romantic.,

All of the work of the screenplay, both during and after writing, is essential to capturing this sense of sociological and human truth that manages to invade the screen within a film with little dialogue – but where silence matters. Is. uniformly. The liberation of speaking and listening weaves its trajectory into the center of a committed and polyphonic work.

,What is shocking among the victims is this feeling of imprisonment: like an internal prison. Some writers also have the same experience. Being able to speak when you are listened to well is partly a way to come out of this, so it’s very liberating. there’s a lot to release,

So Caesarized, but above all committed. so much the better.