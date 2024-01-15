‘I would love to have her’

Although verstappen signed a contract with red Bull As for 2028, recent internal disputes in the Austrian team open the possibility of the Dutchman’s departure.

Those odds increased over the weekend saudi arabia grand prix When, after this possibility came to light helmut marcoassociate of verstappenwas forced to leave the team, with the Dutch driver even threatening to leave if this happened.

Wolff, whose team is looking for Lewis Hamilton’s replacement for 2025, is keeping a close eye on developments surrounding Verstappen and the Red Bull team.

But although he is keen to bring Verstappen on board, Wolff admits that the key to convincing him is to produce a better car, as Mercedes is far behind Red Bull at the moment.

“I would love to have him, but first we have to improve our car,” Wolff explained. “I think we’re grateful to our drivers George (Russell) and Lewis (Hamilton) for improving the car and giving them a good team, before we can dream about the future.”

