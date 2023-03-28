Iago Aspas and Ana Peleteiro break into eSports with LUA Gaming

MADRID, 28 (EUROPA PRESS)

The RC Celta footballer and Spanish international Iago Aspas and the athlete Ana Peleteiro, bronze in the triple jump at the Tokyo Olympics, have come together to launch LUA Gaming, the Galician gaming & eSports club that seeks to compete at the highest level in tournaments national and international without forgetting the educational value and social integration that videogames can bring.

This Monday the team was presented at the Palacio de la Oliva in Vigo in an act that was attended by Ana Peleteiro, Xurxo Carreño, Lautaro, Carla Gabián and Iñaki Martínez among others, as well as relevant figures from Galician politics.

“LUA Gaming was born as an initiative to unite different generations through values ​​such as teamwork, sportsmanship, sustainability and love for culture, transmitted by our ambassadors Iago Aspas and Ana Peleteiro”, said Manuel Piñeiro Otero.

For his part, the CEO of LUA, Cristian González Gómez, described the initiatives that the club will also carry out. “We will strive to create unique experiences, such as educational workshops to prevent problems such as cyberbullying or the digital divide, academies for the development of local talent, or the creation of content adapted to new forms of consumption,” he said.

The great objectives of LUA Gaming are “integration, respect and equality”, which is why different dynamics and activities will be carried out to promote “a feeling of belonging and community” and all kinds of tournaments, digital activities and talks will be organized with influencers.

“One of the missions of LUA Gaming will be to promote the creation of educational spaces for digital leisure, teaching society a responsible use of video games, enjoying them in a healthy way, whether online or in person. We believe that by acting from an early age we can create the seed for a responsible and healthy use of video games, where the youngest learn values ​​while enjoying playing”, indicated the management team of LUA Gaming.

At a competitive level, the club announced its entry into the national and international scene with teams in disciplines such as League of Legends, Valorant, Simracing or FIFA. Through a 360 project and with very clear values, LUA wants to become a benchmark club both at a competitive and educational level.