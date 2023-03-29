Iago Aspas and Ana Peleteiro form a new couple

1 day ago

More and more professional athletes, especially soccer players, are getting fully involved in the world of ‘gaming’ and ‘eSports’, being owners of different teams. With this idea a peculiar couple was born, that of the footballer Iago Aspas and the athlete Ana Peleteiro.

The two Galician athletes have come together to create LUA Gaming, the first eSports team in Galicia, which seeks to compete nationally and internationally.

“LUA Gaming was born as an initiative to unite different generations through values ​​such as teamwork, sportsmanship, sustainability and love for culture, transmitted by our ambassadors Iago Aspas and Ana Peleteiro”, said Manuel Piñeiro Otero this Monday, during the club’s presentation.

Aspas, present in the call for the Spanish team, could not attend the event that took place at the Palacio de la Oliva in Vigo, where Ana Peleteiro, Xurxo Carreño, Lautaro, Carla Gabián and Iñaki Martínez were present, among others, as well as various personalities from the world of Galician politics.

