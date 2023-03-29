Iago Aspas and Ana Peleteiro form a new couple

More and more professional athletes, especially soccer players, are getting fully involved in the world of ‘gaming’ and ‘eSports’, being owners of different teams. With this idea a peculiar couple was born, that of the footballer Iago Aspas and the athlete Ana Peleteiro.

The two Galician athletes have come together to create LUA Gaming, the first eSports team in Galicia, which seeks to compete nationally and internationally.

“LUA Gaming was born as an initiative to unite different generations through values ​​such as teamwork, sportsmanship, sustainability and love for culture, transmitted by our ambassadors Iago Aspas and Ana Peleteiro”, said Manuel Piñeiro Otero this Monday, during the club’s presentation.

Aspas, present in the call for the Spanish team, could not attend the event that took place at the Palacio de la Oliva in Vigo, where Ana Peleteiro, Xurxo Carreño, Lautaro, Carla Gabián and Iñaki Martínez were present, among others, as well as various personalities from the world of Galician politics.

LUA Gaming will compete in different games, both nationally and internationally, being present in League of Legends, Valorant, Simracing or FIFA for now.

“From the first time they told me about it, it seemed like a show project and I think it is, above all, a very future project… I am a person who plays video consoles and in my spare time I can play and learn”, says Aspas in the LUA Gaming presentation video.

The team was also born with the idea of ​​”promoting the creation of educational spaces for digital leisure, teaching society a responsible use of video games, enjoying them in a healthy way, whether online or in person. We believe that by acting from an early age we can create the seed for a responsible and healthy use of video games, where the youngest learn values ​​while enjoying playing”, as they explained in their presentation.

“Mixing sports with that world of video games caught my attention… I am an athlete, I have nothing to do with this world, but at the same time it is something that catches my attention and I would like to give you some of my competitive experience.”says Peleteiro during the video presentation of LUA Gaming, the name that was chosen for his daughter.

