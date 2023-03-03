Ibai kills Kameto in the Squid Craft Games

The world’s biggest streamer went down on day one of Squid Craft Games 2, but that wasn’t the end of his journey. The organization has decided that Ibai will continue as one of the guardians of the games, creating unexpected situations. Thanks to this we were able to see how Ibai kills Kameto with a stick.

Ibai kills Kameto as a guard

From the Ibai fisherman that we saw in Minecraft Extreme to the Ibai guard of the Squid Games. The Bilbao streamer has us used to his record change, but we admit that we didn’t see this coming. Ibai decided to continue in the competition even if it was watching the bulls from the barrier, and we greatly appreciate it. Accompanied by the rest of the guards, Ibai’s direct gave us the point of view that only game admins normally enjoy, but with his nice touch.

Within the role that Ibai was carrying out, his fellow guards encouraged him to hit and mistreat other prisoners so that they would let go. with life. The problem came when he crossed Kameto’s path. The French Ibai had been left standing in the middle of a hallway and our favorite streamer couldn’t resist. Ibai went straight to him ready to rebuke him with the stick when, hitting with it, the French streamer disappeared on the spot.

The moment of the murder.

Ibai’s mini heart attack

Ibai’s face said it all at that moment imagining the repercussions of his actions: headlines all over the land of “Ibai kills Kameto” and the whole of France invading his twitter. As it turned out it had all been a happy coincidence since Kameto was disconnecting at that precise moment.

The rivalry between both streamers has caused their meeting, since it became known that Kameto replaced Chicharito in the games, out of the most anticipated. The reason for this rivalry comes from the League of Legends, since the Frenchman owns Karmine Corp, which has developed great competitiveness with KOI. The Pixel War was the high point of the rivalry that spread to both nations, although in the end everything has ended in a healthy and friendly competition. No doubt memories of the angry French returned to Ibai’s mind when he thought he had killed his rival.