Ibai Llanos announces arrival in Mexico

MEXICO CITY, January 28 (EL UNIVERSAL).-

The famous Spanish streamer, Ibai Llanos, announced his arrival in Mexico on Friday afternoon, where he will participate in the 2023 Esland Awards, being nominated for Streamer of the Year.

Through Twitter, the Spaniard shared a photo with the Mexican flag in the background.

“We have already arrived in Mexico,” the tweet read.

However, something that drew attention is that he arrived without his collaborator and ex-soccer player who has been in controversy in recent weeks, Gerard Piqué.

América invites you to the Azteca Stadium

For its part, Club América invited Ibai this Saturday to enjoy the game between the Águilas del América against Mazatlán at the Azteca Stadium, as well as to visit the Nido de Coapa.

Who is Ibai Llanos?

Ibai Llanos is a popular Spanish Twitch and YouTube streamer known for playing video games like League of Legends and Valorant.

He has a large following on social media and is considered one of the most influential streamers in Spain.

He has twice won Streamer of the Year at the eSports Awards. He also has awards as best broadcaster for the Golden Goblin, as well as four Esland Awards for his work as a streamer.

What are the ESLAND awards?

Mexico City will host the second edition of the ESLAND Awards, which recognize the creativity and talent of the best streamers in the Spanish-speaking community.

Its creator is David Cánovas Martínez, better known as TheGrefg or simply Grefg, a Spanish YouTuber and Twitch streamer.

“Cinema has the Oscars, music has the Grammys and streaming has the ESLAND. Spain, Latin America and Andorra united by creators, men and women and their communities, to remember and relive some of the best moments of 2022”, reads the official page of said awards.