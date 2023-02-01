Ibai Llanos vs TheGrefg: friends in stream and rivals in eSports

After being back on the agenda of the most important media after what was the successful ESLAND awards gala, Grefg and Ibai continued to be the focus of the whole world, at least in the field of video games.

The LEC is the European League of Legends championship, and it takes place every year. It serves, among other things, as a qualifier for the World’s, the most important tournament of LOL. At this time, the Spring Split is taking place, which would be like a kind of spring pass market, where there is also competition. Compared to other teams, KOI and Heretics have the addition of “belonging” to Ibai and Grefg, and when they had to face each other, for the community it was an Ibai vs TheGrefg on Summoner’s Rift.

An important fact to note is that Both content creators have exclusive permission from Riot Games, the game’s developer, to live stream their teams’ matches on their respective channels. In this way, the public of Ibai and Grefg generate a kind of feedback with those who watch the game from the official Riot Games channel. The peak of live viewers was 472,967, which is a current record for the League of Legends Winter Season so far.. In addition, Ibai has the luxury of “recounting” the game, something that of course he likes and goes back to its beginnings.

This is how the LEC standings go so far:

