Ibai receives Dr. Simi at the National Auditorium and changes its name (VIDEO)

The Esland Awards 2023aimed at the Spanish-speaking streaming community, received its most representative characters nominated for different categories and one of them is the renowned Ibai Plainsto whom they threw a doll of the doctor simi.

The famous Spanish streamer, Ibai Llanos, He announced his arrival in Mexico on the afternoon of January 27, to participate in the nomination, being nominated for Streamer of the Year.

His arrival on the blue carpet was one of the most applauded of the afternoon, which lasted just over two hours, and at the time of posing for the snapshot they gave him a Doctor Simi doll that the streamer received with total simplicity and joy, an act that delighted and moved those present for calling him “Dr. Slime.”

Who is Ibai Llanos?

Ibai Llanos is a popular Spanish streamer from Twitch and YouTube Known for playing video games like League of Legends and Valorant.

He has a large following on social media and is considered one of the most influential streamers in Spain.

He has twice won Streamer of the Year at the eSports Awards. He also has awards as best broadcaster for the gold goblinas well as four Esland Awards for his work as a streamer.

What are the Esland Awards?

The Mexico City will host the second edition of the Esland Awards, which recognize the creativity and talent of the best streamers in the Spanish-speaking community.

Its creator is David Canovas Martinezbetter known as TheGrefg or simply Grefg, a Spanish YouTuber and Twitch streamer.

“Cinema has the Oscars, music has the Grammys and streaming has the Esland. Spain, Latin America and Andorra, united by creators, creators and their communities, to remember and relive some of the best moments of 2022”, read in the official page of said awards.

MF

Read Also