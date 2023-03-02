Ibai reviews what happened with Finetwork KOI at the beginning of 2023

He Spring Split 2023 Super League is about to end for KOI. The team has not shown the expected face and they are at the bottom of the table, something that leaves them practically without any possibility of getting a position for the playoffs. Of course, this is something that the organization cannot accept, especially knowing that they want to compete for everything.

In view of all these results, Ibai Llanos decided to open directly talking about everything that happened. This is not something strange. Those people who follow him know that when things go wrong, Ibai always shows its face to answer all the questions of the fans and thus put an end to any possible doubt. Of course, Ibai confirmed what many expected: changes are coming within the squad and it doesn’t seem like they are few.

Ibai reviews the Spring Split 2023 by Finetwork KOI

«I’ve had a terrible time. Not even in my worst nightmare would I think that KOI in the Super League was going to go so badlysaid Ibai during the AMA. «The only thing I can do is apologize for the image we have given. This cannot be since we have the means, the players, the knowledge and the economic capacity to do better. We don’t want the thing to be top 1 or we kick everyone out, but this has been unacceptable. We are going to make changes, many changes without a doubt and we hope that this will serve to improve in summerhe continued.

This means yes we will face changessomething to which they have been forced after what happened during the Spring Split 2023. «For me to continue with this same route and it is not possible. Sometimes the wound is so big that you go to the doctor and they can’t heal it. This is something unacceptable in any team, not competing is something very hard for anyone“, said Ibai.

Make it clear that they have tried everything to try to solve the problems, but they are clear that this team can’t keep up. What they do want is for all the players to find a good place for the future so that they all end up happy. «We are not going to fuck anyone for four bucks. Of course, just as you have to think about the players, you also have to think about the team“he added.

Some asked him why he didn’t sign a player like Alex Villarejo”Myrwn»or his current coach, Pablo Menéndez«marhoder«. Ibai made it clear that it was a risky bet at the time, especially since Myrwn was coming from second and joining a team like KOI could have been a huge pressure on the player. «Maybe he could have taken it out, but the context back then was very complicated“, revealed.

what about the co stream?

On the other hand, Ibai also spoke about everything he does live, especially the broadcasts of the team’s matches. «My idea is to co-stream the LEC, the VALORANT VCT and the Kings League. I want to transfer the one from KOI Superliga to the KOI channel because in the summer everything will come together again and it is not feasible. I’ve more or less managed to get along but either I end up delegating a bit or I’m going to lose my mind, it doesn’t give me moreIbai explained.

For this reason, believes that KOI’s matches in the Super League would be transferred to the team’s official channel. «I also tell you that I will spend many days to see it. Above all I would like them to be involved Skain either Shirothen KNekro, sell either Pochi… We have a lot of variety to make the matcheshe continued. However, he also opened the door to do it on the Skain channel since other broadcasts, such as those of Rocket Leagueare made outside of the KOI channel.

«What is clear is that there is going to come a point in this life where all co-streams will be done on KOI’s channel. It will have to happen at some point. Surely LVP or the LEC don’t like it so much, but this transition has to happen yes or yes“, he finished.

