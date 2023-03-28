Ibai seriously considered temporarily stopping streaming

Although it is true that Ibai Llanos is shown smiling in front of the camera, behind them it seems that his best moment has not passed. Last week, the most watched Spanish-speaking content creator on Twitch revealed that he was not having his personal best moment, something that led him to make a crucial decision: stop shudder. After the statements, Ibai received the support of all his followers after seeing the sincere response from the president of Porcinos FC.

The defeat of Porcinos against Annihiladores was the last straw for Ibai Llanos. After drawing 2-2, JuanSGuarnizo’s club took the quarterfinals thanks to a penalty shootout. In fact, Annihilators would end up being one of the finalists. However, that ending made Ibai reveal the moment he was going through: “If it wasn’t for the Kings League, I would have had a very shitty year, in which I seriously considered, and I continue to do so and it has happened to me this year, stop streaming«.

As usual with him, Ibai Llanos did not get tired of thanking all his followers for the support they offer him daily, having in them one of the reasons why he has not made the decision. Furthermore, the content creator finds stimulating projects like the Kings League to be the ones that currently fill him up. «You make me very happy accompanying me in projects like Pigs and KOI“, has stated the streamer after his big reveal.

The Camp Nou gave affection to Ibai and company

Ibai’s statements about how stimulating projects such as the Kings League are for him could be appreciated at the Camp Nou. 92,000 people supported all the KL teams and their content creators, cheering for all of them, including the eliminated ones. Ibai was no exception and was part of the good atmosphere that was created, taking as an example the moment in which the public and streamers they began to chant Jijantes. As far as KOI is concerned, the Super League team is out of the playoffs, while the League of Legends European Championship (LEC) has qualified for the group stage and the VALORANT player has debuted with a narrow victory against Natus Vincere in the EMEA league of VALORANT Champions Tour (VCT).

