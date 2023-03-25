Ibai talks about his withdrawal: “this year I seriously considered stopping streaming”

Ibai He has been one of the big losers in the Kings League. his team, Swine FC., fell in the playoffs against Annihiladores and will not be in the big league event, the Final Four that will be held in a few weeks at the Camp Nou.

He streamer de Twitch was dejected by the loss given how closely he has been linked to Gerard Pique’s project. Ibai, during his broadcast of the game, was very close to his audience and He launched a small speech that has given a lot to talk about.

Many already know Ibai and know that he is a person like any other who always claims to have doubts about his work in twitch, its relevance and impact on networks and other streamers. Now, the content creator has opened up to his audience.

VIDEO Ibai confesses that the withdrawal of Twitch has been considered

Ibai confesses his doubts on Twitch

“This year I have seriously considered stopping streaming and doing what I do”commented on Twitch after the Porcinos FC match. However, it seems that the kings league It has been what has raised the spirits and motivation of the streamer.

He thanked all his fans for the support they have given him with each and every one of his events and projects and joked about the defeats his newly created teams have had.

We remember that KOI has had a bad season in the League of Legends nationally and in the LEC he has not managed to win the title. For its part, Porcinos FC was one of the candidates to win the new soccer league, but it was surprised before it even reached the Camp Nou.

“Honestly, friends, you make me very happy accompanying me in projects like the Pig or KOI project because I understand that to a large extent you see it for me, because we don’t win when we win”the streamer continued to be honest.

Of course, Ibai has been very involved in the kings league and he has been one of the main faces of the league and one of the most participatory presidents. His fans have given encouragement so that the situation does not annoy him so much.

Despite the words that have alarmed the audience, it seems that Ibai will be here for a long time. Recently, the streamer has recalled his beginnings as a content creator on Twitch: “he was crazy.” How many years will Ibai continue at the foot of the canyon on the purple live platform?