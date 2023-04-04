Ibercaja and Zeta Gaming start a unique e-sports collaboration so far within the financial sector

ZARAGOZA, 4 Apr. (EUROPE PRESS) –

Ibercaja and the Aragonese company Zeta Gaming have started a collaboration, which they will develop over the next two years, in the world of e-sports, a pioneering and unique initiative so far within the financial sector in the field of sponsorships, which It will be deployed through its own content aimed at young people and the holding of face-to-face events, also for families.

This was explained at a press conference by the Director of Marketing and Digital Strategy of Ibercaja, Nacho Torre, the CEO of Zeta Gaming, Nico Ferro, and the Director of Operations of Zeta Gaming, Nacho Ortiz, who have also detailed that they will collaborate to bring This new form of leisure, which is adding more and more fans, to parents, helping to connect family members in an environment of shared fun.

Also present at the event were Óscar Ruiz ‘Nyx’ and Alejandro Vela ‘Bolyy1’, two of the members of the Zeta Esports team that plays in the Superliga Segunda League of Legends.

Ibercaja’s Director of Marketing and Digital Strategy, Nacho Torre, stated that a company “that aspires to be competitive has to be close to young people”, it is “unavoidable” because they are the ones who “capture the needs of society, are more flexible with them” and arouse the interest of their parents and families.

“We try to be a bank for young people and do it well”, but “we want to be with our customers, not only as a financial institution, but in the rest of their lives, and leisure and entertainment is one of them”, which makes them It has led to collaboration with the Government of Aragon in the youth card or with the city of Zaragoza in the organization of different trophies, as well as with many federations in the lower categories, Torre has glossed.

Now, since society is increasingly digitized in all areas, including entertainment, especially by young people, Ibercaja wants to join it.

PARTNERS

The director of Marketing and Digital Strategy of Ibercaja has stated that, for that, “we needed a partner” and has congratulated himself for being able to have an Aragonese company like ZETA Gaming, which has the double facet of a club that competes in the sector of e-sports and is also a content generator, “with a lot of national projection”, and that understands how to relate to its clients in an “honest, transparent” way and with a “healthy” approach to fun, values ​​that both share organizations, as well as national implementation.

Torre has pointed out that in 2022 the world audience for e-sports has been around 500 million people, with a growth of more than 10 percent, and the company ZETA adds more than 18 million followers between its own accounts and those of its creators. .

The person in charge of Ibercaja has clarified that the collaboration does not imply sponsorship to use, but that they are going to develop joint projects, “generate their own content with the purpose of bringing the past, present, future and intergenerationally closer” and that young people understand “that we understand what their life is like” and “how they are” and for that to better understand the field of e-sports, “what’s behind it” and “enjoy together”.

All this supposes for the financial institution “an exercise in innovation in the way of reaching our clients”, as well as understanding this industry, he has recognized.

PROJECTION

The CEO of Zeta Gaming, Nico Ferro, has specified that e-sports are video games focused on competition and constitute “the modern entertainment industry with the most economic and business projection”.

Specifically, this subsector of the video game industry billed 34 million euros in Spain in 2021, with a growth of 26% compared to 2020, and in a few years they have directly employed more than 800 people, according to the ‘Guide to E-sports’ published by the Spanish Video Games Association (AEVI).

In his case, he has pointed out that in the competitive facet they are present in the main games and leagues, which are League of Legends, Valorant and FIFA, facing teams like Barcelona, ​​Villarreal, Betis and the team formed by Ibai Llanos and Gerard Piqué. “We are the only professional club in Aragon”, he added.

As regards the creation of content, he has maintained that it is his “competitive advantage and differential factor” compared to other clubs, which focus more on acquiring the best players and winning.

“We have that objective, but we attach great importance to being present in all the online communities where Millennials and Generation Z are interested” and, for example, they have two of the largest soccer content tiktokers in Spain, with creators of leading content in different disciplines and have an e-commerce with its own line of urban fashion.

In addition, it is the first club that has united the professional worlds of gaming and hiphop and is present in the music community through freestyle with brand ambassadors such as Kase-O.

“We have managed to be a more global brand than just electronic sports” and “we are very happy”, he commented. He has also indicated that they were born in 2020, with the pandemic, and “our goal has been to represent the Zaragoza brand at the national level; we have always had that local feeling.”

CONTENTS AND EVENTS

Zeta Gaming’s Director of Operations, Nacho Ortiz, has detailed that this agreement will involve the generation of digital content and the organization of face-to-face events “that are attractive to our audience and in line with Ibercaja’s values.”

He has stated that his company has “a lot to contribute” to Ibercaja to “add to our content at a national level” and they take, with this collaboration, “one more step” to be close to people, “which is something different from Ibercaja “.

The final objective, he said, is “to bring people who are not so attached to this industry closer together and make them understand in a friendly way that it is not just about spending a number of hours in front of the computer, but that employment is generated and there is a business structure beyond the players”.

Both the head of Ibercaja and those of ZETA Gaming have commented that although the collaboration has been set for 2023 and 2024, they want it to be “long-term”. Torre has added that the agreement represents an economic contribution by Ibercaja to this “first level” company, just as it is done in other sports and leisure areas.

Zeta Gaming is currently one of the most followed teams at the national level, occupying number eight, and having teams that appeared before it above.

It has 16 workers, with very diverse profiles, such as psychologists, personal trainers, nutritionists, graphic designers and editors, as well as streamers, influencers or professional video game players, and with the collaboration of content creators.

The company has focused its work in its early years on generating value as a brand, with the forecast for this 2023 or 2024 to equalize income and expenses.