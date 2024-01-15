Iceland declares state of emergency due to amazing volcanic eruption (Video)

Police in Iceland declared a state of emergency late Saturday after a new volcanic fissure on the Reykjanes peninsula began spewing lava, the fourth eruption since December.

The eruption was reported by the Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO), which released live images of bright flows of magma and smoke from the volcano.

The Department of Civil Defense and Emergency Management announced the dispatch of a helicopter to determine the location of the new fissure and announced that police had declared a state of emergency due to the eruption.

According to the IMO, it occurred near the same point as the previous eruption on February 8. He said lava appeared to be flowing south, where dams had been installed to protect the fishing town of Grindavik.

The IMO said magma also flowed westward, as it did on February 8, and the size of the crack was estimated at 2.9 kilometers.

The agency said Friday that there has been a build-up of magma in the ground “that could lead to a new magma eruption and possibly an explosion,” which could come “with very little warning.”

Local media reported that the famous Blue Lagoon geothermal spa was evacuated, as was the town of Grindavik.

About 4,000 residents of Grindavik were evacuated by the 11 November volcanic eruption and were only able to return to their homes on 19 February.

The explosions on the Reykjanes peninsula sparked fears for the Svartsengi power plant, which supplies electricity and water to about 30,000 people in the area.

The plant was evacuated and is being operated remotely since the first explosion in the area.

Iceland has approximately 33 active volcanic systems, the largest number in Europe.

AFP