Iceland’s volcano erupts; According to a public station report, they evacuated the Blue Lagoon

(CNN) —Iceland’s famous Blue Lagoon and the town of Grindavik are being evacuated after a volcano on the Reykjanes peninsula erupted, public broadcaster RUV said on Saturday.

It appears that lava is flowing rapidly north of Grindavik, as it did during the February 8 eruption, RÚV said, citing the Icelandic Meteorological Office.

“The crack is about three kilometers long and runs from Stora-Skogfell towards Hagafell,” he said.

The evacuation operation lasted for about half an hour. Bjarni Enalsdottir, a senior police officer, told RUV that about 700 people were in the Blue Lagoon and very few in Grindavik when the eruption began.

The current eruption in Iceland is the most powerful ever recorded, geophysicist Magnus Tummi Gudmundsson, who just returned from a helicopter flight to the site, told public broadcaster RUV on Saturday.

Gudmundsson said the rift that is now very active is “long, about 3.5 kilometres” and extends from the northern side of Hagfell to the north of Stora-Skogfell.

“Based on the speed of the lava flow,” Guðmundsson estimated that “it wouldn’t take much time for it to flow onto Grindavikurvegur road,” which is the main road leading to the town of Grindavik.

Geophysicist Páll Einarsson said earthquakes at Grindavik apparently follow the same pattern they have had since October, with repeated flows of magma occasionally reaching the surface, Ruv said, following previous eruptions. They were swift, they lasted a short time, but they were powerful “while they lasted.”

RUV reported that Keflavík Airport and Iceland’s regional airports were not affected and were fully operational after the eruption.

Volcanic gas could be detected in Reykjanesbeer on Sunday, RUV said, referring to the city located next to Keflavik, the main international airport.

Located just an hour’s drive from Reykjavik, Iceland’s capital and largest city, the Blue Lagoon is one of the country’s most popular tourist attractions.

The site is part of the Reykjanes Peninsula in southwestern Iceland, a thick strip of land that points west from Reykjavik toward the North Atlantic Ocean. In addition to the Blue Lagoon, the peninsula is home to Iceland’s main airport, Keflavík International Airport.

Iceland has one of the most active volcanic regions on the planet. Rather than having a central volcano, the Reykjanes Peninsula is dominated by a rift valley with lava fields and cones.

The lagoon was evacuated in early March due to seismic activity. It was closed for a week in November after 1,400 earthquakes occurred in 24 hours.