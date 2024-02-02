Icon of the Seas makes its first stop in St. Kitts

By PortalPortuario Editorial Staff

@PortalPortuario

As a milestone in my first journey, sea ​​sign They made their first stop on the island of Saint Kitts and NevisLocated in eastern caribbean,

Specifically, the new ship docked port zante In basseterreConsidered the historical capital of Saint Kitts.

With the Caribbean island expecting a larger than usual cruise tourism season as early as 2024, the arrival of the world’s largest ship represents good news for the local economy and tourism sector.

Under that context, terence drew, Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis, said that “Our economy has become the fortunate recipient of great opportunities, as the arrival of the world’s largest cruise ship has firmly placed our country on the global business map. “It marks the beginning of new possibilities for important aspects of economic growth, economic investment and employment.”

During the ship’s visit, the Prime Minister held a special ceremony to present the Icon of the Seas with its inaugural cruise plaque, recognizing the significance of the ship’s arrival and highlighting the commitment to sustainable tourism shared by the Government. organized. Royal Caribbean,

“We have dedicated our efforts to creating an environment that seamlessly combines the conservation of our natural heritage with sustainable tourism practices. “It is a key tenet of this government’s agenda to ensure that Saint Kitts and Nevis becomes a permanent island state,” Drew said.

It is noteworthy that Icon of the Seas will also come st thomas Virgin Islands in the United States and of cocoaRoyal Caribbean’s private island, before returning miami On 2 February 2024.