ideal for gaming in 4K with DLSS 3.0

The graphics card market went completely nuts soon after the pandemic started. The affordable prices that we had been having until that moment disappeared, and it has been that it has been reflected in the prices of the new generation of AMD, but especially of NVIDIA. So much so, that many users have greatly criticized the performance-euro ratio that must be paid for these new components.

INNO3D GeForce RTX 4070 TI X3 12GB GDDR6X

However, the price of the RTX 4000 is dropping much faster than the previous generation, which is hardly surprising given its high RRP. And in these cases the cards can start to be more attractive for those who want to update their PC Gaming. For example, thanks to Coolmod, we can now find the Inno3D GeForce RTX 4070 Ti X3 for 819.94 euros, instead of the 999.95 euros that its PVP marks. Therefore, we can take it home with a discount of 180 euros, accompanied by the Overwatch 2 Battle Pass.

The Inno3D GeForce RTX 4070 Ti X3 is an exceptional graphics card, both in terms of power and construction. In this case, the manufacturer has chosen to enhance its spectacular cooling system with three fans, to keep high temperatures at bay that can reach the device. In addition, it has incorporated a back plate back with which to protect the card from dust, and has incorporated a logo with LED lighting on the upper edge of the card.

At the hardware level, there is little to say that has not already been said about the new NVIDIA cards. Thanks to 4th generation Tensor Cores and 3rd generation RT Cores, we will be able to make use of technologies as spectacular as DLSS 3.0 or ray tracing. In addition, with its 7680 CUDA cores the raw power of this device will be able to run games even in 4K, although it is the ideal device if we want to play in QHD with high frame rate.





