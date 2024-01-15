Ideal nap duration and schedule

Has it happened to you that when you sleep in the middle of the day you wake up more tired or with a “body ache”? On World Sleep Day, we wanted to know what is the right duration and timing of nap so that it is beneficial for your health.

According to Jorge Jorquera, head of the Sleep Center at Clinica Las Condes, naps “help brain health and cognitive performance, allowing you to restore energy and improve concentration,” explains the expert.

However, it’s not about reaching over and taking a nap. Jorquera details that “ideally this should occur before 4:00 pm, otherwise it may interfere with night sleep. While the duration, it is advisable that it be between 20 and 30 minutes, But

Never more than half an hour. “Enough time to achieve light sleep, allowing increased alertness without entering deep sleep.”

In fact, research from the US Sleep Foundation and NASA and the US Transportation Safety Board (NTBS) shows that a 26-minute nap can increase performance by 34% and alertness by 54%.

Additionally, in recent years, several studies have shown that incorporating short periods of rest during the day leads to a longer and healthier life. Especially nowadays, where statistics show that in the last 50 years, 25% of sleep hours have been wasted as a result of bad habits, use of artificial light on screens and stress.

“So it’s also important to have good sleep hygiene. That is, such habits which do not give enough rest to our body. For example, establishing a regular nighttime sleep schedule, not smoking or drinking alcohol at least 2 hours before bed, not eating dinner immediately before going to bed, avoiding screens when you are in bed. , create an appropriate environment of darkness, silence and temperature and do not self-medicate to try to sleep better,” explains Evelyn Benavides, a neurologist at the Sleep Center.

In any case, both experts agree that the ideal is that your body does not need a nap to feel better. Therefore, if the need to sleep in the middle of the day persists, it is ideal to consult a sleep medicine specialist as it could be due to poor quality sleep at night or some other disorder that is preventing adequate rest.