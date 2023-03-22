Identical twins? Check out 10 celebrity duos so similar they can be easily confused

Some performers are simply so similar to other celebrities that not only could they be identical twins, but they could switch places without raising too much suspicion. Some of these similarities are so glaring that the artists themselves joined in the fun and made the comparisons.

10. Javier Bardem and Jeffrey Dean Morgan

Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images | Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Javier Bardem and Jeffrey Dean Morgan seem to have come from the same placenta, but Javier Bardem, 54 years old, was born on March 1, 1969, in Las Palmas, Spain. The Spaniard won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Anton Chigurh in No Country for Old Men. Jeffrey Dean Morgan is 56 years old and was born on April 22, 1966, Seattle, Washington, USA. The American played memorable roles like John Winchester on Supernatural, Negan on The Walking Dead and Denny Duquette on Grey’s Anatomy. He is also known for the series Weeds and The Good Wife, and for the PS films I Love You, Watchmen, The Resident. and Fall.

9. Penelope Cruz and Paz Vega

Photo: Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images | Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Penélope Cruz and Paz Vega are not only physically similar, they are both Spanish, they are almost the same height and age. Penélope Cruz was born in Alcobendas, Spain, is 48 years old and is 1.68 m tall. Paz Veja is 47 years old, 1.67 m and was born in Seville. Cruz won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for Woody Allen’s Vicky Cristina Barcelona. Vega became famous for the film Lucía y el Sex and for her participation in Spanglish.

8. Jessica Chastain and Bryce Dallas Howard

Photo: Sonia Recchia/Getty Images for Sony Pictures Classics

These two have been confused so many times that Jessica Chastain shared a humorous video, lip-synching to a little song called ‘Sick of It’, with the caption: “When you spend 20 years building a career and they still think that you work on Jurassic Park.” Chastain is 45 years old, and was born in Sacramento, California, USA. Chastain won the Oscar for The Eyes of Tammy Faye, in 2022. Bryce Dallas Howard is 42 years old and was born in Los Angeles, California, USA. As quoted by Chanstain, Bryce Dallas Howard acted in Jurassic World: The World of Dinosaurs, and was awarded for Cross Stories.

7. Ian Somerhalder and Rob Lowe

Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Ian Somerhalder is 44 years old and was born in Covington, Louisiana, USA, becoming famous with his role as Damon Salvatore on The Vampire Diaries. Rob Lowe, 59 years old, was born in Charlottesville, Virginia, USA. The 1980s star was famous for films such as Life on the Road (1983) and The First Year of the Rest of Our Lives (1985).

6. Zooey Deschanel and Katy Perry

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images | Mike Windle/Getty Images for The Weinstein Company

The resemblance between Deschanel and Perry has already led to mockery in the video for the song Not the End of the World, in which the actress is mistakenly abducted instead of the pop diva. Zooey Deschanel is an actress, she is 43 years old and was born in Los Angeles, California, USA. Katy Perry is a 38-year-old singer and pop diva, born in Santa Barbara, California, USA.

5. Victoria Justice and Nina Dobrev

Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret | Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Nina Dobrev is 34 years old and was born in Bulgaria, she is known for her role as the girl Elena Gilbert and the villain Katherine Pierce in The Vampire Diaries, Victoria Dawn Justice is an actress and singer, she is 30 years old and was born in California. She starred in Zoey 101 and later starred in her own series Victorious.

4. Leighton Meester and Minka Kelly

Photo: Andy Kropa/Getty Images

Leighton Meester is 36 years old and was born in Fort Worth, Texas, USA. Minka Kelly is 42 years old, and was born in Los Angeles, California, USA. One was the star of Gossip Girl and the other an actress of Friday Night Lights. The two have already acted together in the long Roommate.

3. Scarlett Johansson and Amber Heard

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images | Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Scarlett Johansson is 38 years old and was born in Manhattan, New York, USA. Amber Heard is 36 years old and was born in Austin, Texas, USA. Scarlett Johansson stars in Black Widow, while Amber Heard shone in Aquaman.

2. Emma Corrin and Jodie Foster

Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images | Elisabetta Villa/Getty Images

These two are separated by generation, Emma Corrin is 27 years old, while Jodie Foster is 60, but if compared at the same age, the similarities become more evident. Emma Corrin, played Princess Diana in season 4 of The Crown, while Jodie Foster has a star-studded career.

1. Mila Kunis and Sarah Hyland

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images | Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Milena Markovna Kunis, Mila, is famous for the That ’70s Show series and for films like Black Swan, is 39 years old and was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine. Sarah Hyland, Haley Dunphy from Modern Family, is 32 years old, and was born in Manhattan, New York, USA.