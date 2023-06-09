Idol is boring rather than controversial

Too much has been done to wait. We’re definitely talking about the new series Sculpture from HBO. The series stars Lily-Rose Depp as Jocelyn, a pop star who deals with a major scandal. Abel Testafay, also known as The Weeknd, plays a nightclub owner who easily takes control of Jocelyn. The series is directed by Sam Levinosh, known for Excitement.

It’s clear that Levitation draws influence from that series. Sculpture come back late Mainly nudity. Because there’s a lot of it and in nine out of ten cases the nudity is completely unnecessary. This is also one of the reasons why the series is so controversial, but to be honest it’s not too shocking. The only shocking thing about the first episode is that, for a series with such an interesting subject, it’s mostly pretty boring.

where does it go Sculpture About this?

Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp) is one of the most famous pop stars in the world. However, after losing her mother, she went into a downward spiral. She’s about to release a new single, when a photo leaks showing Jocelyn with male bodily fluids on her face, her entire team panics. Jocelyn tries to escape by going to a nightclub with her friends. Here she meets Trevos (Abel Testafay aka The Weeknd), who manages to intrigue her. She invites him to her home and he breaks her boundaries, as he thinks that if she sings about erotic things, surely she must know how to love.

dispute explained

In 2021, the series Sculpture Announced by HBO. Not only is this Testafaye’s first lead role, but he also co-created the show with his producing partners, Reza Faheem and Sam Levinson. Levinson would not initially be so closely involved in the project. It was not until April 2022 that it was announced that the series would be made from scratch. The release was delayed, several crew members left the series, and Levinson became director.

no more female point of view

Published in March 2023 Rolling stone An exposé announced that the set was a toxic environment. According to reports, the production got completely derailed. Initially, the director was also a woman, named Amy Seimetz. The series was considered much more female-friendly at the time, but The Weeknd disagreed with the show’s creative direction. According to her, the series was about the female perspective more than her own.

Several other crew members followed after Seimetz left. One of them said the following: “I felt I was participating in a dark satire about fame and the image of fame in the 21st century. It went from satire to something it pokes fun at. Was like the other rap fantasy that a toxic man show could be, and then the woman comes back for more because it makes her music better.

first episode is mostly boring

The first episode came out last Monday Sculpture on HBO. According to sources, this episode will be quite challenging and controversial. However, the reality is that the first episode is mostly pretty boring. Yes, there’s a lot of nudity, but it’s completely nonfunctional. It is not even that we have seen bare breasts for the first time in any series. This has all been done before and is not shocking at all now. yet it seems Sculpture Wants to provoke to provoke. There’s no idea behind it and it doesn’t advance the story.

Maybe the pace is still there. In the first episode, all the players are mainly placed in their places. However, it doesn’t bother. There is nothing wrong with an erotic thriller, provided it is done well. Jocelyn as a character is meant to serve everyone. Rather than the series criticizing this turn of events (which is very similar to the situation with Britney Spears), it is simply presented as fact. They don’t even seem to care much that such private photos have been leaked. it’s so unrealistic but we have to with the show.

wait

It is obvious that the female perspective has been removed from the series. We don’t get to see anything about Jocelyn as a person or how she handles fame and pressure. It is just a pawn that is being carried from one place to another. Of course we will have to wait and see how the rest of the series turns out, but we can hope that something will happen to give some depth to the story. However, we still fear him after all the stories.

What did you think of the first episode of The Idol?