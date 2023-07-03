Idol S1 Review on Streamz on MoviePulp

Sculpture ****

Producers: Reza Fahim and Abel Makkonen Tesfaye / Director: Sam Levinson (Euphoria)

Starring Lily-Rose Depp, The Weeknd, Hank Azaria, Eli Roth, Jenny Ruby Jane, Rachel Sennot, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Karl Glusman,…

Running Time: 5 Episodes / 1 Hour Per Episode

Check it out if you like Sharp Objects, Pam & Tommy, and Malcolm & Marie.



Storyline: A self-help guru and leader of a modern cult enters a complicated relationship with a young pop star early in her career.

Our Verdict: MoviePulpers, straight from the press At Cannes 2023, we got the latest series from Sam Levinson, which is still being bashed by Puritan America today. Even on IMDb, it’s currently being panned by many who feel that romanticizing a man’s sordid fantasy is not welcome on the digital screen. We start drifting apart…

Those familiar with Sam Levinson’s work know that there is a lot more going on behind the scenes on The Idol. You can immediately see his sharp eye and the deft hands with which he handles a camera in the first minutes we see beautiful silhouettes or face-outs/close-ups of lead actress Lily-Rose Depp. But it’s mainly his musical past with which he takes The Idol to a higher level and especially the collaboration between Mike Dean and The Weeknd, with Episode 4 being a highlight. Johnny Depp’s beautiful daughter doesn’t challenge herself as an actress enough on The Idol (and Zendaya doesn’t), but thanks to Levinson, it turns out surprisingly well. The dialogues also equally and appropriately lead to revelations and this is an added value to the #MeToo debate with a very thin line between sexual harassment, rape, sexuality and fiction. The waning pace of The Idol is reminiscent of material like Danish director Nicolas Winding Refn’s Copenhagen Cowboy, where we know the Sword of Damocles is inevitable, but the sensitive theme of sharp objects also comes up again. But that doesn’t mean The Idol is perfect, as it is clear that Sam Levinson took over from Amy Seimetz and the series was ultimately reduced to 5 episodes. Lastly, Abel Tesfaye more than makes up for it in his role as the toxic Tedros and shows that he is on top of the world with his singing talent. What an amazing soundtrack!

Conclusion: Don’t believe purist America, Lily-Rose Depp stars in The Idol because of Sam Levinson’s camera work and the musical prowess of Mike Dean and The Weeknd. Now Available on Streamz!

