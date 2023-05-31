Idols and Idols in June Streamz Release

And Just Like That… – Season 2

eleven years after the lastsex and the City‘The film was a sequel series’And just like that…, In this we see how Carrie (sarah jessica parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), Charlotte (Kristin Davis) and their loved ones have since died. They are now in their fifties, which brings with them a whole range of new trials. At the start of the new series, Carrie is still Mr. Big, but after his death from a heart attack, his life is again turned upside down. In the first season she has to deal with everything that comes with her new life. In second season The friends later have to deal with a marriage on the rocks, children growing up, societal pressures, success and an ever-changing world. Catch the second season of And Just Like That… starting June 23 on Streamz!

Sculpture

New HBO series in the making’Sculpture‘ has already created quite a stir. the series was not created by someone else Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye and directed by “Euphoria” creator Sam Levinson. lily rose depp (daughter of) plays a pop idol who later becomes a mental breakdown Wants to be the hippest and sexiest star in the sky again. She is assisted by Tedros (Tesfaye), a mentor with whom she begins a complicated relationship, but who takes advantage of her. the series promises darkest side Music business. The controversy is not far off by any means. Even before its release, Rolling Stone magazine was already critical of the series, which would be quite evident according to their sources. Tesfaye and Depp have already handled publishing and want the series to speak for itself. Whether ‘The Idol’ is worth all the controversy, you may soon find out for yourself. Discover ‘The Idol’ streaming June 5 on Streamz!



i know all about love

in his booki know all about loveBritish author wrote dolly alderton A fictionalized version of his own twenties. He later adapted the often hilarious and sometimes heartbreaking novel into a seven-part series of the same name. In it, we follow Maggie (Emma Appleton), who shares a London home with friends, as they make their way through the typical failed dates, job hunts, heartbreaks and humiliations that happen to every twentysomething. Must have some experience. Alderton to his fast, comic pen And his striking observations about life in our twenties in our times. In addition to Appleton (you may know her from “The Witcher”), Bell Powley (“The Morning Show”) and Marlee Siu (“Alex Ryder”) also star as Birdie and Nell. Discover ‘Everything I Know About Love’ streaming June 14th!



Righteous Gems – Season 3

gems are included have a family of television speakers and megachurch Priests who live in great luxury for the charity of their parishes. But behind the scenes, they are not as perfect as their image suggests. In fact, they live a life of sin, self-righteousness, and guilt. This black comedy HBO series created and is written by Danny McBride, the mind behind alternative hits like ‘Eastbound and Down’ and ‘Vice Principles,’ who also doubles as Jesse Gemstone. in other leading roles we see John Goodman as Patriarch Eli, adam devine as the youngest descendant Calvin and Edith Patterson as daughter Judy. Discover the third season of ‘The Righteous Gemstones’ starting June 19 on Streamz via Pixx! Click here to learn how to easily activate your Streamz account.