Idris Elba high on the action in the trailer for the new series Hijack

Trailer: Idris Elba stars in first trailer for new series ‘Hijack’



By Man Style Editorial

Idris Elba steps out in the first trailer for the new Hijack series. You can watch the British actor from June 28 on streamer Apple TV+.

Apple TV+ has released the first trailer for the upcoming thriller series Break in, The seven-episode show will begin with two episodes on June 28, while the remaining installments will be released over the next five weeks till the finale on August 2, 2023.

The series follows Idris Elba as Sam Nelson, a businessman trying to negotiate his way out of a hijacked plane bound for London. During a seven-hour flight, Elba tries to rescue his fellow passengers while officers on the ground solve a criminal mystery. On board, gunmen take control of the flight path and demand that the passengers give up their freedom as they secretly work together to get home safely.

Idris Elba’s cast includes Christine Adams, Max Beesley, Eve Miles, Neil Maskell, Jasper Britton, Harry Mitchell, Amy Kelly, Mohamed Elsandel and Ben Miles.

The series, directed by Jim Field Smith, will release exclusively on Apple TV+ on June 28. Go Break in Stream?