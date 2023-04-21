IEM Rio 2023 playoff preview

The intense group stage of IEM Rio 2023 It has come to an end with some other surprise. Natus Vincere and Cloud9 have led their respective groups to advance to the semifinals of playoffs, but they will still have to wait to meet their rivals. Heroic, Vitality, BIG and FURY, who will be supported by the Brazilian fans, will have to earn their place in the semifinals this Friday, April 21. At this point, and given what has been seen in the first phase, it is difficult to single out the great favourite, but we leave you with a brief summary so that you arrive at the weekend with all the information possible.

Natus Vincere led his group after comfortably beating The Mongolz, NiP and BIG. In addition to the good level of s1mple, nothing new, we could highlight the three good performances of electroNic, a key player in the roster. BIGwho comes from being left out of the Major, has left a good image after his victories against MOUZ and heroic, two coconuts of the international scene. The Danish team had to row from the lower bracket and defeat the ninjas to move on to playoffs. Of this group one could highlight the debacle of MOUZ Since they said goodbye to Brazil without knowing the victory, 9INE, relief team in the RMR, forgave up to seven map points to eliminate NiP.

Cloud9 showed the same superiority as NAVI in their Group B. The organization of NA he left MIBR, OG and FURIA on the way to go directly to the semifinals. The set of CIS he needs to redeem himself in this event after not getting a place in the Paris Major. RAGEwho needs food to play in front of his fans, grew in his matches against fnatic and FaZe, so they deserve that place in the final phase. Vitality got the last place after defeating MIBR, FaZe and OG in a lower bracket who will be remembered for Spinx’s bestiality against FaZe.

The playoffs IEM Rio 2023

In the first preview we highlight that NAVI and Heroic were the big favorites to conquer this title, but there are new details. The group stage of Cloud9, the level of s1hro and his contained anger makes us put him on that list. Besides, heroic will have a hard time dealing with RAGE at the first crossing, local team that will receive all the help of the Jeunesse Arena. Vitality It could be another one of the hidden ones, but it will depend on the level that players like ZywOo and Spinx show. The playoffs They start this Friday and end on Sunday after the five-map Grand Final.

Vitality VS BIG | 5:00 p.m. on Friday.

Heroic VS FURY | 8:30 p.m. on Friday.

Cloud9 VS Vitality/BIG | 5:00 p.m. on Saturday.

NAVI VS Heroic/FURY | 20:30 on Saturday.

Grand Finale | 7:00 p.m. on Sunday.

