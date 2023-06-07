If code red isn’t enough: tough days ahead for hay fever sufferers

This is not the best day for those who are suffering from hay fever. And according to the forecast of RMI and Sciensano, things are not going to improve: the dry and hot weather in our country means that Flanders turns purple on the map with the forecast, and it is the highest level.

It has already become clear on social media in recent days that many people suffering from hay fever have had a lot of problems in recent days. As long as it doesn’t rain and temperatures remain high, grasses spread more pollen and they will suffer more and more from runny nose, watery eyes and a lot of sneezing.

A look at the website on which the RMI reflects the situation in our country, Flanders is still predominantly red on Tuesday. That color represents a high level in the air with a large amount of pollen. Many individuals with pollen allergies are likely to develop symptoms. But the closer we get to Friday, the more purple (the highest level) can be seen on the map. Then, according to RMI, most people with pollen allergies will develop symptoms.

It looks like it will rain again in our country on Monday as soon as possible. Only then the weather will be better for fever victims.