If football used to be just a sport, now the average world star is the content creator

Mark Koenen is a columnist.

Mark Koenen

We played mini-football and called ourselves Optics United because my friend wore glasses and United was then the suffix of the best team in the world: Manchester.

There was no talk of City yet, then not a single sheikh was interested in football.

Haaland’s father was still playing himself in Minims at that time – that’s been a long time.

For us the treble involved clearing three pins in a row at lightning speed, something that was often necessary after the match as we lost a lot.

We’ve been stuck for a long time.

After a while, an Achilles tendon ruptured every other match or someone broke a knee cap and finally someone ran across an unheated sports hall at ten o’clock in the evening on a dark Monday before a cat’s butt. did not want to be taken

There are almost no pictures of our mythical phalanx and we certainly didn’t do social media, because they were invented much later.

How different it would be now: If we weren’t excelling on the field, we’d have the best Instagram page in Flanders with weekly reports and action photos.

If football used to be just a sport, now the average world star is a content creator, multiplying his crimes on the field a thousandfold and letting them live forever in the digital cloud.

When Lionel Messi announced he was moving to Inter Miami, the club’s Instagram account instantly hit 4 million fans.

Not far away, another cash register rang.

Messiah’s arrival was the result of smart deals financed by the club, which makes him a shareholder and sponsor of the American League.

He receives a shipload of money proportionately and certainly in comparison to Ronaldo, but is almost asleep by sharing in the profits that come from his arrival.

Adidas has been on the lookout for a successor for some time now for Kanye West, whose departure dealt a blow to the quirky shoe business, and Apple added a piece.

The smaller Apple TV+ has the rights to the US competition and sees Lionel as a particle accelerator to gain subscribers and produce highly watched documentaries.

Everyone is happy, especially the heirs of content creator Lionel, who will continue to receive dividends 100 years after his death.

And who helped craft and execute the deal: Inter Miami owner David Beckham. Beckham, who never played for Optics but played for Manchester United.

Then it all comes too close.